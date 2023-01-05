According to the National Gardening Association, 35% of U.S. households, or 42 million, grew vegetables, fruits and other foods in 2021, an increase of 6 million from five years prior. Most of the growth came from millennials and families with children.

People also turned to gardening during the pandemic in 2020. Some created “victory gardens” to grow and share food. Others sought a distraction during the lockdown. Others wanted to improve their yards and outdoor spaces for themselves and for wildlife.

