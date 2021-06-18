The Friends of John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park group is offering a glimpse of the Monroe Country’s first underwater preserve. A camera, submerged in the state park’s more than 70 square nautical miles, will give viewers a live feed and conditions of a nearshore patch reef.
It was last June when scuba dive and snorkel boats were operating again following the initial onset of the coronavirus pandemic that gave Friends director John Davidson the idea to install an underwater camera.
The Pennekamp camera will be one of only a handful of underwater webcams throughout the country and the first in the Florida Keys, according to the Friends.
“It was this time last year when we were going to go diving and we were wondering what the conditions were like out there. After I did a bit of research, I was surprised that there is no live camera out on the reef in the Keys,” he said. “We are really excited. The intent is that the public will be able to access the live feed through joining the Friend’s group while raising awareness for the park.”
The 360-degree view camera will be installed at Mosquito Banks patch reef less than 5 miles offshore of Key Largo. The self-cleaning lens and sensor will give viewers real-time ocean temperatures, salinity level, oxygen level and light levels.
The camera is being installed by View into the Blue, a Boulder Colorado company.
“When watching an unattended underwater camera, with no humans present, animals carry on their normal activities and interactions,” said View’s managing director Trevor Menelow. “It is a much different experience than diving or snorkeling.”
Angelfish and parrotfish are frequent visitors to Mosquito Banks. The “typical inside patch reef” has coral rocks, fan coral, gorgonians and seagrass.
“It’s shallow as to allow light. It’s about 6 feet deep, maybe 8 feet deep during high tide,” said John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park volunteer Terry Helmers.
A clear line of transmission and an already existing piling helped the Friends decide on the location.
“It is a perfect piling in a shallow location. It’s as if it was made to order,” Helmers said. “This is the first one, but not the last.”
The Friends group is currently scouting out a second webcam location. Turtle Rocks is a contender, according to Davidson.
“This is a great location. It will be relatively easy to install,” Davidson said of the Mosquito Banks location. “The purpose is to create awareness for people who can’t get in the water for logistical reasons and to monitor the water quality remotely.”
The Mosquito Banks installation is expected to be complete soon.
The John Pennekamp underwater webcam project is sponsored by the Ocean Reef Conservation Association, the Rod and Gun Club of Ocean Reef and Bass Pro Shops.
“We are pleased to continue our support and involvement with Friends of John Pennekamp and are hopeful the coral cam initiative will facilitate support for other important projects to be completed,” said Jack Salisbury, chairman of the Ocean Reef Conservation Association.
The live webcam will be available to members of the Friends of John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park. Memberships start at $35 or individuals and $60 for families and are available at pennekampparkfriends.org.