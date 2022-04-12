The Board of Directors of the Friends of Old Seven, a non-profit established in 2011 to lead the saving, restoration and enhancements of the Old Seven-Mile Bridge, will dissolve after presenting a large financial contribution to the Marathon City Council on Tuesday, April 12.
The $18,000 contribution is from both donations to the organization as well as proceeds from the sale of T-shirts, hats and bumper stickers. The contribution is explicitly to help fund eventual bathroom improvements at Sunset Park, which is adjacent to the bridge. The contribution is a rough estimate after other organizational expenses are settled and will include an aluminum plaque at the park, recognizing the groups contributions.
The non-profit has been relentless over the past 11 years advocating for the bridge restoration from Marathon to Pigeon Key. They were responsible for helping to secure public and private funding, project execution, maintenance and fostering widespread community support.
After the presentation to the council, Friends of Old Seven Board members will enjoy a ceremonial final toast at the foot of the bridge. The gathering is open to the press and select county dignitaries but not open to the public. A symbolic walk down the bridge will conclude the on-site celebration and a dinner at the Marathon Yacht Club for board members, by invitation only, will follow. Marathon Mayor John Bartus, Marathon City Manager George Garrett, Monroe County Commissioner Michelle Coldiron and former Commissioner George Neugent are among those who’ve been invited to attend the dinner.
Bernard Spinrad, the long-term president of the organization, said the feeling among board members is “joy, not sadness. Our mission has been accomplished”. He added that “our movement has been instrumental in terms of economic development for the area and in helping restore the Old Seven Mile bridge”.
The organization’s dissolution was largely expected, said Spinrad, because the board believes its mission is complete and because many of their active board members have left the Keys. “There’s little energy to do anything further at this point”, said Spinrad. “We want to leave on a high note. To continue would be purposeless. The energy was there because of the community support and our primary goal, but we have accomplished that now and the Pigeon Key Foundation has also gotten what they wanted”.
Spinrad himself, a long-term resident of Marathon, moved to South Miami last October but is confident he’ll continue to remain connected to Keys. He added that the Friends of Old Seven was modeled in part on the High Line Foundation in New York City, which is a network of many historic preservation organizations. High Line is planning a meeting in Miami next month that Spinrad will be part of, and which will explore additional historic preservation efforts around the country.
The board believes that now with the City of Marathon taking the lead for the area, the project is now in good hands. This includes plans for the recently purchased Seven Mile Marina and the Sunset Park enhancements. With the city is taking on the lead role for further improvements, Bartus believes the bridge renovation will be a magnet for tourism and by enhancing Sunset Park it will make for a much more complete tourism destination before long.