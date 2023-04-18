If you can find gasoline, buy it — now.
Drivers throughout the Lower Keys were still feeling the impacts of torrential rainfall in Fort Lauderdale last week. That city received 30 inches of rain in a 24-hour period beginning Wednesday.
The torrential downpour caused catastrophic flooding, impacting two key pieces of infrastructure for South Florida — Fort Lauderdale International Airport and Port Everglades.
Fort Lauderdale International was closed until 9 a.m. Friday morning, and as of Monday morning, operations were just beginning to return to normal.
But Port Everglades is a different story.
One of the busiest commercial ports in Florida, if not the country, Port Everglades is the major source of gasoline for Broward, Dade and Monroe counties. Deliveries from the port were delayed due to the flooding, which has had an impact on the availability of fuel to the Florida Keys.
“Privately owned petroleum companies at Port Everglades continue to load trucks with fuel for delivery to gas stations in 12 counties south of Lake Okeechobee in Florida,” said Port Everglades Public Information Officer Joy Oglesby. “The loading and delivering of petroleum products is a 24/7 operation that was disrupted on April 12 during the unprecedented storm that flooded greater Fort Lauderdale.”
Over the weekend, more petroleum terminals became operational. Now, about half of the companies that distribute petroleum products such as propane, diesel and gasoline are delivering to retailers and other consumers.
“Fuel supply arriving at Port Everglades remains sufficient and deliveries to the consumers are anticipated to increase at a regular pace over the next few days,” she said. “Three fuel tanker ships are currently in port and five are offshore waiting to unload. There is no need to panic or rush to the pumps.”
In the Keys, stations began running out of fuel early Saturday morning as a result of the port’s closure, although several on Big Coppitt did receive deliveries later that day. They quickly sold out.
In Key West, Dion’s and Circle K gas stations were sold out as of Monday morning, and employees were unsure of when they might receive another delivery.
Diesel fuel did not seem to be as big of a problem.
The lone station with gasoline on Monday morning appeared to be Owens Oco-Pep on North Roosevelt Boulevard.
“We have plenty of premium gasoline,” said employee Richard Williams. “But we are probably going to run out today. And we have plenty of diesel.”
The Illinois-owned boutique gas station chain has been a Key West staple since 1963.
Dion Oil in Homestead is grappling with the situation, according to Director of Operations Joshua Crider.
“There was extensive flooding at the terminals in Port Everglades,” said Criser. “The fuel terminals lost most if not all of their pumps and can’t get to them to repair them.”
Dion’s received a waiver from its partner Exxon to seek gasoline from outside the South Florida area and is looking to Tampa and Orlando to meet demand.
“Unfortunately, with Port Everglades offline, Tampa and Jacksonville are falling behind. It is going to be choppy until things smooth out. Even the unbranded carriers like Circle K are having the same problem.”
The impact also spread to commercial and private aviation at Key West International Airport.
Signature Aviation, the lone, fixed base of operations and soul fuel provider at Key West International Airport, started feeling the pinch Friday afternoon, according to one employee who asked not to be identified.
“It impacted the airlines as well as the private planes at the airport,” the employee said. “We had to start sourcing fuel from farther north in Orlando and Tampa and started getting deliveries late Friday night as we ran low. But it did get tight.”
The resulting squeeze of aviation fuel meant that aircraft had to fuel up at their points of departure with enough fuel to reach Key West, then return back to their final destination. That meant that some airlines encountered weight and balance issues due to Key West’s short runway, making some passengers unable to make their regularly scheduled flights.
But, for many of them, it meant another night in Key West.
Airport officials issued a press release on Friday alerting the public to the fuel issue.
“Due to recent extreme flooding in Fort Lauderdale, jet fuel delivery by truck is constrained and impacting Key West International Airport,” the press release stated. “ At Key West International Airport, Signature Flight Support is making efforts to obtain fuel from Orlando and Tampa. All airlines have been notified and are working in cooperation with airport officials.”
The fuel issue at the airport had been resolved by Monday, county Airports Director Richard Strickland said.