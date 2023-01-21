Ray Guiterrez graduated from Key West High School in 1963 with his best friend, Skip Albury. As many kids did at the time, they went swimming at the end of Higgs Beach.
Unfortunately, while swimming, Gutierrez lost his high school ring, a point of pride among generations of Conchs who have walked the halls of KWHS.
After losing his ring, his brother Armando gave him a gold ring that his friend relished.
“Skip loved that ring. He always wanted to wear it. I would let him, and I would wear his class ring,” he said.
A year later, Gutierrez was on his way to Vietnam as a United States Marine.
He was 18 years old.
“I was in the first two offensives that the Marines launched in Vietnam,” said Gutierrez.”
Albury would follow a year later. Although they weren’t stationed together in-country, the two friends made contact.
“I was getting ready to ship back to the states, and we talked on the phone. I had already turned in all my equipment and was waiting for my orders. We were going to try to see each other before I came home,” said Gutierrez. “We got cut off, and Skip led the patrol that night to fix the problem.”
That night Albury became the first Key West Marine fatality in Southeast Asia.
“He stepped on a booby trap and got pretty badly broken up,” he said.
Guttierez visited his best friend one last time. The corpsman had already removed Albury’s class ring and gave it to Guttierez.
“I left the ring my brother gave me — that Skipper loved so much — with him,” he said.
Gutierrez went on to wear his best friend’s class ring for the next 40 years before finally returning it to his family,
Now, fast forward 60 years from when Ray lost his class ring.
Troy Throop is a treasure diver searching for the 1715 fleet off the coast of east Central Florida’s Treasure Coast.
“When I am not diving, I’m at the beach with my 5-year-old daughter,” said Throop. “I try to go to places that historically were popular swimming spots, but don’t get too much pressure anymore.”
Throop was in Key West several weeks ago for Mel Fisher Days, celebrating the day Treasure Salvors, Inc. found the Atocha. His method of metal detection differs from most amateur detectors.
“Most don’t have waterproof metal detectors, so they are combing over beaches,” said Throop. “Mine is waterproof and I snorkel, holding my breath and sweeping the bottom.”
It was at Higgs Beach, all the way at the end, next to the dilapidated dock, that Throop made a find that would change Gutierrez’ life.
“I was snorkeling along, got a hit, and started looking,” said Throop. “And there it was, sitting on the bottom. Like Mel (Fisher) liked to say, gold shines forever.”
Throop examined the ring and saw that it was a KWHS ring from the Class of ‘63.
He could also read the initials: DRG.
Shooting several photos of the ring, Throop took to several groups on social media to attempt to find the owner and reunite them with the ring.
“Out of the blue, I had somebody contact me about the ring, and they believed they knew the owner,” said Throop.
That person was Gutierrez’ niece, Debbie Arencibia, a teacher in Key West.
Gutierrez said that she had taken the initials, then looked at a KWHS yearbook from 1963.
“Out of that entire class, I was the only one with those initials,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it. After all these years.”
Throop was dedicated to reuniting the ring with its owner.
He drove back to Key West from Central Florida recently and met up with Gutierrez at the VFW.
“The tale of the tape was going to be how the ring fit,” Gutierrez said. “I put it on, it slid over my knuckle and went on my finger just like the day I got it. The only sign of wear was the little gold conch on the side of the ring was missing.”
Gutierrez said there were a number of things that had to fall into place for the reunion to happen.
“I don’t know what people call it,” he said. “There were a lot of small coincidences that had to happen. But I believe the Lord get’s all the credit, maybe with a little help from Skip (Albury).”