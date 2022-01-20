This year’s Everglades Coalition conference “Everglades Restoration: Investing in a Climate Resilient Future” recently brought together a community of activists focused on restoring South Florida’s ecosystems of wetlands, mangroves and seagrasses to protect fisheries, sequester carbon and harden the area against rising seas and storm surge.
“It’s a very crucial moment,” said Richard Grosso, head of the Florida Keys chapter of the Izaak Walton League, a conservation group.
There is no way to stop all future development that threatens the greater Everglades but we can expedite restoration efforts, he said.
Grosso was among the expert panelists stressing the need to keep roads and development away from lands still being studied and targeted as part of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan process, which seeks to restore, or at least mimic, historic freshwater flows in the Everglades.
Funding is needed.
The Everglades Coalition wrote a letter to the Biden Administration urging an investment of $1.5 billion in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and an additional $725 million in the fiscal year 2022-23 budget request to keep Everglades restoration moving.
“We are grateful to our federal and state leaders for recognizing the utmost urgency of Everglades restoration and calling for funding that matches that level of urgency”, said Marisa Carrozzo, co-chair of the Everglades Coalition and senior coastal and wildlife program manager for the National Parks Conservation Association. “There is no other place like our Everglades in the world, and we must all do our part to protect and sustain this national park and the greater Everglades ecosystem for future generations.”
One conference seminar focused on keeping fossil fuel exploration out of the Everglades.
Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried and the Miccosukee Tribe’s Betty Osceola were among the panelists speaking out against the Burnett Oil Company’s submitted application to install seven oil pads and access roads at two different sites in Big Cypress National Preserve.
Osceola vowed to not be forced out from the area and to protect not only the drinking water supply of her tribe of about 1,000, but for also the park’s native animals and the entire region’s population.
Florida Bay, as the estuary of the Everglades, stands to benefit from restoration.
The bay experienced a dramatic loss of approximately 50,000 acres of seagrass beginning in 2015. The die-off and related ecosystem collapse altered the habitat and fisheries that support a $460 million flats fishing economy and a more than $3 billion-a-year tourism industry in the Florida Keys.
The losses to the ecosystem were triggered by hyper-salinity, which are high levels of saltwater in the normally brackish bay, as well as underfunded and lagging Everglades restoration efforts.
“We are quickly approaching seven years after the catastrophic seagrass die-off,” Florida Bay Forever Director Emma Haydocy said during the conference’s “Florida Bay Rising: Response & Recovery Post Die-Off” panel discussion.
“In 2014, it was a drier-than-average year that continued into 2015, coupled with a delayed onset of the wet season. It’s what set in motion this massive seagrass die-off,” said Everglades Foundation Chief Science Officer Steve Davis.
“During seagrass die-off, the concentration of hydrogen sulfide accumulates to lethal levels. Plants will produce oxygen to self-preserve and the bay will look bubbly like a big glass of champagne. It creates a force field that allows these plants to live. During the summertime, it’s hot and the bay is shallow. It’s this combination that causes hyper-salinity. Seagrass die-offs happen usually right before dawn and was witnessed firsthand by our fishermen. That’s when 40,000 acres went belly up. For perspective, that is the size of Washington, D.C.”
The bay’s seagrass supports fisheries in the backcountry, which in turn supports Monroe County’s tourism-dependent economy.
“Fishing is the core aspect of being a Floridian,” said Jennifer Rehage, a Florida International University professor and bonefish scientist. “We have the most anglers in the U.S. One in seven world fishing records comes from Florida. We have the most anglers, with 22 million fishing trips per year. Forty percent of tourism dollars in Monroe County come from fishing. All of these fisheries are dependent on seagrass.”
“If we study the ecology of animals, when we lose seagrass, we lose the fisheries. Spotted sea trout are born in the seagrass beds, they spawn in the seagrass and they never leave Florida Bay. Fisheries are driven by seagrass.”
When a die-off occurs, it can spark algal blooms that, in turn, block sunlight from reaching the bay bottom, which further jeopardizes seagrass, according to Davis.
“I couldn’t run my boat more than 500 yards before it clogged up,” said Florida Keys Fishing Guides Association Commodore Steve Friedman, a conference panelist. “It really took that perfect storm of events to mobilize the guides community to try to prevent this from happening again.”
Following 2015, there have been higher water years in Florida Bay, especially after Hurricane Irma in 2017, which it dumped a lot of rainwater into the bay.
“Every year, algal blooms continue to improve,” Rehage said. “Floating sediment has been documented in western Florida Bay. Despite the recovery, we have to remind ourselves that the bay is like a chronically ill patient. It’s been starved of water. This is a vulnerable bay. The good news is that it’s fixable. We’ve seen the positive response of the bay to high flows. Snook and redfish spawned following the hurricane and they’ve been growing. Soon they too will spawn.”
Davis agreed with Rehage’s optimism.
Friedman, on the other hand, didn’t share the same enthusiasm.
“I haven’t seen much improvement. I’m not seeing the regrowth to the naked eye and I do a lot of sight fishing. In terms of actually seeing seagrass coming back, I’m just not seeing it,” he said.