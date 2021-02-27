State fishery managers have approved a four-month fishing closure for one of the Florida Keys and South Florida’s most important fish spawning sites and popular fishing spots.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission board on Friday unanimously approved closing Western Dry Rocks reef, roughly 10 miles southwest of Key West, to fishing during the months of April, May, June and July. The FWC implemented the closure to protect mutton snapper, permit and other important fish while they spawn.
FWC fishery biologist Martha Guyas called the proposal the “biggest bang for the buck” because fish “eggs and spawn” are carried by ocean currents from Western Dry Rocks and deposited “throughout the Keys and South Florida,” she said.
The FWC board also agreed to discuss the closure every three and five years and revisit the vote every seven years to determine if it needs to be kept in place, expanded or sunset.
“Our staff has done a wonderful job,” said FWC board member Robert Spottswood, who lives in Key West. “They took the extra effort to listen to stakeholders. ... Closures are really a last resort. ... Staff did a good job justifying it to me. ... I am convinced staff recommendation is a good one.”
The Lower Keys Guides Association had been working for months to put together a coalition of major fishing groups, representing thousands of anglers statewide, to support the four-month closure.
The International Game Fish Association, Coastal Conservation Association, American Sportfishing Association, Angler Action Foundation, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust and the Lower Keys Guides Association have lobbied for a four-month closure to better protect snapper, permit and other fish that spawn there. Representatives of the six groups spoke in favor of the four-month closure.
In addition, non-fishing ocean conservation groups such as Pew Charitable Trusts and the Nature Conservancy also spoke in favor of the closure.
“I’m emotionally overwhelmed by the support that we have seen from all of those involved,” said Lower Keys guide Capt. Andrew Tipler said after the vote. “This issue is extremely important to myself, my family and our guiding community.”
Tipler thanked the FWC board and staff for their hard work on the issue.
FWC board Chair Rodney Barreto noted the broad support from all of the user groups, saying they “are not often on the same page.”
“FWC made the right call here — closures can hurt, but they are often necessary,” said Brett Fitzgerald, executive director of the Angler Action Foundation. “Further, this is a great opportunity for anglers to ‘lean in’ to the process, and provide catch data through programs like iAngler. Catch logs in research-based fishing apps have allowed managers to better understand our fisheries, and most anglers are eager to help improve the process.”