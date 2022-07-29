The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recently approved or moved forward on several measures putting tighter fishing restrictions on two species of grouper and greater amberjack.

The FWC board proposed a rule to increase protections for adult goliath while spawning off Palm Beach and Martin counties. The proposed rule, if approved at the final hearing, would prohibit fishing within 1,000 feet of three Goliath grouper aggregation sites from July 15 to Oct. 15 each year. These sites were identified by stakeholders as having the highest density of goliath grouper within state waters during the spawning season. The three sites are MG 111 and Warrior Reef, Ana Cecilia and Mizpah Wrecks and the Castor and Bud Bar Wrecks