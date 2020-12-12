State fishery managers will take their first vote Wednesday, Dec. 16, on a seasonal closure at one of the Lower Keys’ most popular offshore reefs, as well as discuss allowing “casitas” as legal gear for catching spiny lobsters.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will meet virtually starting at 9 a.m. and vote on a draft rule that would close fishing at the Western Dry Rocks Reef in May and June.
The meeting will be online at http://www.thefloridachannel.org; those who would like to participate can visit the FWC’s meeting portion of its web site for information, https://myfwc.com/about/commission/commission-meetings/december-2020/.
FWC spokeswoman Amanda Nalley called Wednesday’s vote on the draft rule, which means a second vote will have to be taken to finalize it, a “starting point for potential regulation changes.”
“We plan to take this to workshops in early 2021,” Nalley said. “Stakeholders have asked for a variety of things, from no closure to a complete closure, for example. The proposed two months is also not just focused on mutton snapper but takes into consideration several other species that spawn in that area and May-June is peak spawning for a few of those species.”
Stakeholders can also continue to give us input at http://MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments, Nalley said.
The debate about fishery management at Western Dry Rocks has waged for more than a decade, as many fishermen and conservationists have raised concerns about large concentrations of fishermen targeting mutton snappers and other snappers there during the summer months while the fish are spawning. Western Dry Rocks is known as a major spawning area for mutton snapper, permit and other fish.
The Lower Keys Guides Association and the conservation group Bonefish & Tarpon Trust contend the closure at the very least should be four months, as FWC data even shows fish spawning there in April and July.
“The closure they are proposing is not long enough to be biologically sufficient,” Bonefish & Tarpon Trust Director of Science and Conservation Aaron Adams said. “Keeping the other two months open could cause significant damage.”
Lower Keys backcountry guide Capt. Will Benson called closing Western Dry Rocks for at least for four months “the right thing to do.”
“It is following the science,” Benson said.
Capt. Andrew Tipler, who operates both backcountry and offshore charter fishing trips and serves as chair of the Lower Keys Guides Association board, has said it is an important spawning area for all of South Florida and should be closed, at the very least, for four months.
“It is too critical and there would be better fishing throughout the Florida Keys and Miami,” Tipler said.
Others have called for Western Dry Rocks to be set aside permanently as a no-fish area, like Riley’s Hump in the Dry Tortugas, to protect the large concentrations of spawning fish.
Don DeMaria, a long-time commercial fishermen and conservationist, is “frustrated and deeply disappointed over the inaction of both the FWC and the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary in regards to the Western Dry Rocks issue,” he said.
“It would seem that a major multispecies reef fish spawning aggregation site in a National Marine Sanctuary, and well within Florida waters, should have received adequate protection by this point in time,” he said. “The first time I dived the Western Dry Rocks area was in 1977. I remember what it was like back then and know what it could have been like today had NOAA taken proper action to close 30 years ago when many of us recommended the protection of the Western Dry Rocks site. Instead, a compromise site was selected (Sambos Reserve) and the southern boundary line drawn at 60 feet deep so the charter boats could still troll on the deeper reef line where what few reef fish in that area do spawn. Yet another attempt to please the loudest voices at the expense of the resource.”
FWC Board Chair Robert Spottswood, of Key West, believes two months are sufficient, given that mutton snappers and other fish that spawn there are not currently undergoing over-fishing, he said.
“We are doing this because we are looking forward and trying to put protective measures in place,” Spottswood said. “That is the heart of the spawn. Most the spawn is covered in that two months.”
Also on Wednesday, the FWC board will hold its first major discussion on allowing spiny lobster casitas as allowable gear. Lobster casitas are small artificial structures permanently placed on the seafloor to attract large concentrations of spiny lobster.
The FWC board consider allowing casitas roughly six years ago, but abruptly stopped the discussion. FWC Commissioner Rodney Borreto called for the discussion on casitas earlier in the year when the FWC was discussing changes to the Sanctuary’s management plan.
Borreto cited damage to coral and other fish habitats from ropes and traps as reason to investigate casitas as an allowable form of fishing gear. Casitas are used in Cuba and other countries in the Caribbean.
The FWC board will hear from staff about how others countries have incorporated casitas into their fisheries, Spottswood said.
The FWC will also discuss permit fishery off Southwest Florida and sharks on Wednesday.