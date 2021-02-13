Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Capt. Dave Dipre has declined the promotion to major and plans to stay in the Florida Keys.
Dipre told The Key West Citizen earlier this month he planned to take a promotion within the FWC and would be moving to north-central Florida to oversee agency law enforcement activities there.
However, he has since told The Citizen he has declined to the promotion and will be staying in the Keys.
Dipre will continue with the FWC, which he joined in 1995.
— Timothy O’Hara