State fishery managers are asking for the public’s help this stone crab season in a study to determine the crabs’ movement throughout the Florida Keys.
Both commercial and recreational fishermen started pulling their stone crab traps and harvesting the claws on Friday, Oct. 15, the first day allowable by state law.
Crabs caught in Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission fishery independent monitoring traps are being tagged with yellow T-bar tags and released into nearby waters. The FWC is hoping to obtain enough tag reports from commercial and recreational fishermen that the agency can estimate how far crabs are traveling and the direction of movement, according to Carly Jones, spokeswoman with the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute.
“We will collect this data during the commercial fishing season, as well as during the off season,” Jones said. “We are hoping that this will fill knowledge gaps and hopefully lead to a larger statewide tagging effort.”
The FWC have tagged 120 crabs so far, and will continue to tag every time fishery biologists check their traps, said Claire Crowley, an FWC research scientist. In the Keys, the FWC is monitoring three locations — Marathon, Harbor Key and Key West. Roughly 60 traps are pulled every other week year-round, Crowley said.
“Over the course of the season, the number of crabs tagged will depend on catch, but based on our averages, we hope to tag up to 1,800 crab. Crabs of all sizes will be tagged, not just those with legal claws,” Crowley said.
Once a tag crab is found, the FWC hopes fishermen take the time to text or email information back to researchers. The FWC is asking fishermen to report the tag number, the latitude and longitude, and date caught via email at tagreturn@myfwc.com, or via phone by calling or texting 786-492-0137. The FWC will accept photos of the tag numbers, and GPS locations if that is easier for fishermen, Crowley said.
Information on the FWC’s stone crab research can be found at https://myfwc.com/research/saltwater/crustaceans/stone-crabs/catch-data/.
Keys commercial fishermen are reporting less than a stellar start to stone crab season so far, but generally most fishermen report fewer crabs in their traps until the temperature drops and the winds return.
“I knew it wasn’t going to be a great start because we didn’t see them start showing up in our lobster traps,” Stock Island-based Capt. Mimi Stafford said.
Conch Key-based Capt. Gary Nichols pulled 1,000 traps and only harvested 228 pounds of claws, he said. His worst day prior to that harvest is when he harvested 450 pounds from 600 traps several years ago, he said.
Keys commercial fishermen are hoping the recent drop in temperature will get the crabs to start moving, they said.
Recreational and commercial stone crab harvest seasons started Oct. 15 and remain open through May 1, closing May 2. The minimum claw size limit is 2 7/8 inches.