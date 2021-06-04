Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers rescued a missing boater off Marathon on Wednesday.
FWC officers Alex Piekenbrock and Russell Kiefer responded to a missing person report near the Seven-Mile Bridge at about 3:30 pm. The missing person, later identified as Scott Quenrud, reportedly jumped off a personal watercraft and his friend was unable to locate him, according to the FWC. The FWC and U.S. Coast Guard began the search and rescue along operation on the bay side of the bridge.
The officers eventually located the missing man on John Sawyer Bank after a lengthy search. The subject was picked up and transported to shore safely. Officers asked why he jumped off the PWC and he advised he wanted to give his girlfriend a chance to ride alone for a little while, according to the FWC.