Shark experts raised the issue of “shifting baselines” when state fishery managers held a round-table discussion recently on sharks off Florida interacting with anglers.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission invited the experts to educate them last week on the fishery and the species as the commissioners hear complaints from anglers about sharks stealing their catch or bait.
Anglers who are now complaining are only measuring their interactions from the last 30 years when shark conservation regulations were in place and the population rebounded. They do not have the perspective of watching the shark population decline for decades from overfishing for their fins, scientist and renowned artist Guy Harvey and Mote Marine Laboratory scientist Bob Hueter said. Finning was banned in Florida and the United States in 1992.
Harvey and Hueter called the issue one of “shifting baselines.” Hueter called the issue “complicated.”
“It’s more of a human interaction problem, not a shark problem,” Harvey said.
“Fishermen need to adapt to the new normal, which is the old normal,” Hueter added. “We should be celebrating this recovery.”
Hueter was a whistleblower on shark finning before the practice was banned in 1992. He helped with a criminal case that led to fishermen off the Florida Panhandle being convicted of marine mammal protection laws because the fishermen were harpooning dolphins to use as chum to catch sharks.
Harvey called for more research on sharks, arguing that there are many universities in Florida that FWC could partner with on research. He also called expanding marine parks, no-take zones and protection areas as a comprehensive way to protect all species of fish.
However, commercial fishermen Mike Merrifield said shark interactions are “higher than before,” shredding commercial shrimp nets and causing economic impacts.
Patrick Rice, The College of the Florida Keys’ Chief Science and Research Officer, promoted products he and others have created that deters sharks from baits. Rice and other scientists with the company Shark Defense have developed chemical and magnetic shark repellents.
FWC Commissioner Gary Nicklaus called the shark deterring devices as a “potential game-changer,” in reducing interactions between anglers and sharks, and he said he looked forward to using it. A healthy shark population is a sign of a healthy ecosystem, Nicklaus said.
The FWC board made no changes to existing state shark laws at the meeting.
“This is just the beginning. This is just a dialogue,” FWC board Chair Rodney Barreto said.