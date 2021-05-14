Despite being split as a board, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission agreed to move forward with a plan to allow limited harvest of Goliath grouper, which has been closed to harvest since 1990.
Commissioners Rodney Barreto, Robert Spottswood and Gary Lester seemed to favor reopening the fishery to a limited harvest, while commissioners Mike Sole, Steve Hudson and Gary Nicklaus argued against it at this time. Commissioner Sonya Rood opposed allowing harvest of Goliath groupers from artificial wrecks and spawning areas that are home to large concentrations of lumbering fish can weigh in excess off 300 pounds.
However, the commission voted, with Sole being the lone dissenter, to move forward with allowing a strictly regulated and severely limited harvest of the species. Nicklaus and Hudson said they voted only to bring the issue back for the board for further discussion.
The commission will formally vote later this year on a draft rule allowing the limited harvest with roughly 100 tags being given out in a lottery system.
Commissioner Robert Spottswood, a Key West attorney and developer, heavily lobbied his commissioners to allow for a limited harvest, arguing the Goliath population is healthy enough to allow 100 of them to be taken a year without impacting long-term recovery efforts. Spottswoods conceded the Goliath population has yet to fully recover.
More then two dozen fishermen, conservationists, scientists and divers spoke passionately about the issue on Wednesday. Most agreed that the recovery efforts have worked, but differed on whether the species has recovered enough to allow a harvest.
In 2006, NOAA Fisheries removed goliath from their Species of Special Concern list when a status report showed a significant increase in abundance in the U.S. population, with goliath re-establishing themselves throughout their historical range. The Species of Special Concern list was created to identify marine species scientists have concerns about. Goliath has never been listed under the U.S. Endangered Species Act.
In 2018, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), an independent organization, improved their listing of goliath from “critically endangered” to “vulnerable” on their Red List of Threatened Species
Several fishermen and divers on Florida’s west coast spoke about how the populations has rebounded so well that the fish have become nuisance and the population should be thinned.
Megan Emory of the Florida Skin Divers Association said the fish have become so brazen about stealing the catch off a spear-fishermen that the fish react to the sound of a speargun being cocked, likening it to a dinner bell.
“Allowing the harvest of a small number would not impact the sustainability,” added Bill George, who lives on the west coast of Florida.
Other fishermen and divers and conservationists argued they are not a nuisance but an apex predator that is worth far more alive than dead. They referenced a study that found divers would pay between $103 to $336 to see Goliath groupers.
Every scientist who spoke on Wednesday, including two of the leading researchers of Goliath grouper, Chris Keonig and Christopher Malinowski, argued there is not enough data to support even a limited harvest at this time.
Representatives with the Mote Marine Laboratory, Scripps Institution of Oceanography and the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation also spoke against the limited harvest, arguing the data does not support a harvest at this time.
“This is not a nuisance fish but an apex predator,” said Mote scientist James Locacsio, adding the fish has survived because of 30 years of intense protection.
Those opposed also raised concerns about high levels of mercury found in Goliath grouper and said the Department of Health would have to issue health advisories warning people about the mercury levels and limits on eating the fish.
Jean-Michel Cousteau, who, along with his family, has been a pioneer in ocean exploration, lobbied the FWC board to not allow a limited harvest.
“They should not be taken for personal pleasure or food,” he said. “It sends the wrong message to our children.”
FWC staff will next draft an ordinance that spells out the details of the harvest. In 2017, FWC staff proposed allowing 100 Goliath grouper to be taken a year for four years, with anglers vying in a lottery system for a tag that would allow the harvest of one fish.