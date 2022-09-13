leatherback sea turtle

This leatherback sea turtle, one of the rarest endangered sea turtles found in Florida Keys waters, was rescued last week off Islamorada.

 Photo provided by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer recently rescued one of the rarest endangered sea turtles found in Florida Keys waters.

FWC Officer Pablo Ruiz rescued a leatherback sea turtle off Islamorada on Wednesday, Sept. 7. At about 3 p.m., Ruiz was on duty in a marked vessel taking advantage of the calm seas by patrolling farther offshore than normal as he passed by Alligator Reef in about 150 feet of water, FWC spokesman Jason Rafter said.

tohara@keysnews.com