The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will discuss proposals for protecting spawning aggregations for Goliath grouper, despite reopening the fish to harvest just a couple of months ago.
The commission meets Wednesday, July 13, in Jacksonville starting at 8:30 a.m., but the meeting will be live-streamed at http://www.thefloridachannel.org.
The FWC proposals would be mostly in the Palm Beach County area, as that is where the large concentrations of breeding Goliath groupers come to spawn. However, those breeders traveled large distances and come from other areas off Florida. In turn, those breeding sites also benefit the population as a whole throughout Florida, including the Florida Keys.
FWC staff will present proposed rules to reduce potential impacts on Goliath grouper from catch-and-release fishing at spawning aggregation sites and address some concerns raised by the southeast Florida dive community. These rules would prohibit the possession and use of handling gear at aggregation sites in Atlantic state waters during Goliath spawning season.
FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto proposed doing select seasonal closures at certain areas, which he called easier to enforce than gear restrictions, he said.
If approved, staff will return to a future FWC board meeting for a final hearing.
The discussion comes a little more than four months after the FWC board voted to reopen the fish to harvest, which had been closed for roughly 32 years. The FWC board voted 3-1 on March 3 to allow the harvest of up to 200 Goliath per year. Commissioner Steven Hudson voted against the proposal, and commissioners Barreto and Gary Nicklaus did not attend the meeting. The proposal was proposed by Key West-based FWC Commissioner Robert Spottswood.
Starting in 2023, anglers will be chosen via random-draw lottery with a maximum of one permit and tag per person per year, and a lottery application fee of $10 and a permit fee of $500 out-of-state residents and $150 fee for in-state residents.
The new regulations set a slot limit of 24 to 36 inches total length and allows hook-and-line as the only allowable gear, with an open harvest season of March 1 through May 31 each year. Those obtaining a tag would have to report measurements and other information for research purposes.
Only 50 of the 200 would be allowed to be taken from the Everglades National Park, and no harvest would be allowed from the northernmost point of Martin County through the Atlantic Ocean side of the Florida Keys in order to protect large spawning aggregations. Harvest on the Gulf of Mexico side of the Keys would be allowed. Spearfishing of Goliath grouper will be prohibited.
Fishing trade groups such as the American Sportfishing Association, Coastal Coast Conservation Association and the Florida Guides Association spoke in favor of reopening the fishery at the March meeting.
But some leading fishery experts on Goliath grouper argued the species has not recovered enough to allow such a harvest. One of those experts, Florida marine biologist Chris Malinowski, spoke in March against reopening the fishery, saying the science does not support it at this time.