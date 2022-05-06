Researching whether lobster casitas, or condos, can be allowed fishing gear will be part of state fishery managers’ work plan for the upcoming fiscal year that starts in July.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission board met Wednesday, May 4, to discuss the upcoming work plan, and in addition to lobster casitas, the FWC has made reopening the Goliath grouper fishery and working with the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary on overhauling its management plan, called the Restoration Blueprint. A final draft of the Restoration Blueprint is expected to be released at the Sanctuary Advisory Council’s June meeting.
The FWC board discussed allowing such gear roughly 10 years ago but abruptly shut down the discussion as federal and state marine law enforcement officers were making high-profile casitas cases at that time, resulting in lengthy jail time for several Keys residents.
But in 2020, the FWC resurrected the debate after board Chair Rodney Barreto called for the agency to once again consider making the gear legal, which received major pushback from the commercial trap industry in the Florida Keys.
At that time, the FWC board gave direction to staff to further explore options for developing a potential casita fishery, including a pilot project.
FWC staff also put together a “white paper” on the casita fishery that included how it has been used in Cuba, the Bahamas, Belize, Mexico and Brazil.
At Wednesday’s meeting, FWC Commissioner Robert Spottswood reminded FWC staff of Barreto’s request and asked where in the process staff is in researching the matter.
FWC Executive Director Eric Sutton responded that staff is still looking into the casita issue, but called it “highly complicated and controversial” and said staff wants to “approach it in a thoughtful manner.”
If the FWC moves forward on a casita proposal, several different state and federal agencies would have to sign off on designs and locations, FWC staff said.
Permitting, consultation and coordination between multiple agencies and the FWC will be required. The FWC staff did gather information on such coordination as part of an informal discussion with state and federal government agencies in 2007. Because these discussions occurred in 2007, the determinations should be revisited if the FWC decides to consider a casita fishery, FWC staff wrote in the white paper.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Florida Department of Environmental Protection would have to be consulted, FWC staff said.
“A necessary first step for establishing a spiny lobster casita fishery will be to develop a consensus approach to streamline agency authorities for the placement of casita structures on the seafloor,” staff wrote.
Florida Keys trap fishermen and commercial fishing organizations have lobbied heavily against allowing the fishery. When Barreto proposed the casitas discussion in 2020, Florida Keys Commercial Fishermen’s Association Executive Director Bill Kelly reminded the FWC board that casitas were at the heart of one of the most lucrative and “egregious” state law enforcement cases in history, he said.
Lower Keys commercial fisherman David Dreifort and his wife, Denise, served federal prison sentences for spearheading a ring of fishermen that poached lobsters from illegally and intentionally submerged casita habitats in the 2000s.
In court proceedings, federal prosecutors referred to the swath of such habitats on the north side of the Keys as the “casita curtain.” The investigation into that ring, dubbed “Operation Freezer Burn” by federal agents, led to multiple arrests of charter and commercial fishermen in the Lower Keys as well as seafood purveyors and businesses.
Dreifort was sentenced to 2½ years in prison and three years of parole. His wife was sentenced to seven months in prison and three years of parole. Both were banned from all fishing activities in all South Florida waters for the years of their supervision out of prison.
Officials from NOAA identified 297 sites where Dreifort placed the casitas. Some sites had only one unit and others had multiple casitas.
Also on Wednesday, the FWC board agreed to increase the minimum size limit of cobia from 33 inches to 36 inches fork length for all state waters, reduce the commercial bag limit from two to one fish per harvester per day for Atlantic state waters and reduce the recreational and commercial vessel limit from six to two fish per vessel per day for Atlantic state waters.
The 2020 stock assessment determined that while the cobia stock is not overfished, it is undergoing overfishing, and as a result, a 33% reduction in current harvest is necessary. Recently, both federal fishery management councils jointly approved management changes to modify the size, bag and vessel limits for all harvesters in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico and Florida’s Atlantic coast.
A substantial portion of Florida’s cobia harvest occurs in state waters, and more conservative state regulations can help achieve the required harvest reduction necessary to end overfishing, FWC staff wrote in its report.