The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission board may move forward on Thursday on a proposal to reduce the daily bag limit and boat limit for one of the most targeted species of offshore fish in the Florida Keys, dolphin fish.
The proposal includes reducing the recreational bag limit from 10 to five fish per person, and the recreational vessel limit from 60 to 30 fish in Atlantic state waters.
The FWC meeting starts at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, and will be held in Destin. The meeting will be televised online at thefloridachannel.org.
In recent years, recreational fishermen have raised concerns about declines in size and abundance of dolphin fish in South Florida, and the FWC has expressed interest in taking a proactive management approach for this fishery. If approved, staff will return to a future FWC board meeting for final hearing.
In June, the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council, which has jurisdiction in federal waters in the Atlantic, approved a regulation that reduces the vessel limit from 60 to 54 fish per day, but maintained the 10 fish per day bag limit. The original proposal had called for the limit to be reduced to 48 fish.
“What they did does not promote overall conservation for that fishery,” Upper Keys charter boat operator Capt. Jon Reynolds said after the council passed the regulation.
In addition to calling for stiffer daily bag limit reductions and size limits, the council also needs to end or greatly reduce the harvest of the dolphin commercial long-line fishery in the northern portion of the South Atlantic waters, Reynolds said. Also, north of Georgia there is no size limit, but Florida anglers have a 20-inch size limit.
Anglers are putting an “unprecedented level of pressure on that species,” Reynolds said. Reynolds said conservation should play a bigger role in fisheries management, but he did not support the part of the FWC proposal that called for reducing the per person limit from 10 to five, he said.
FWC staff has also “strongly advocated for larger reductions,” FWC staff wrote in its staff report for Thursday’s FWC meeting.
“The Commission has expressed interest in more proactive management, including reducing limits in Atlantic state waters and advocating for further reductions in federal waters,” the staff report stated. “In addition to the FWC proposed rules that reduces both trip and daily per person bag limit, the proposal would clarify that for-hire captain and crew are prohibited statewide from retaining a dolphin bag limit.”
Analyses by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute (FWRI) indicate a decline in recreational landings in Florida’s dolphin fishery and fewer larger dolphin harvested in recent years, which is supported by observations from Florida fishermen, the FWC staff report stated.
“Dolphin found off Florida are highly-migratory, and part of a larger Atlantic-Caribbean fishery. Observed changes in the fishery could be due, in part, to changing environmental conditions (e.g., water temperature) and a large international fishery component,” the FWC staff report stated. “While the majority of recreational harvest of dolphin occurs in federal waters, recreational limit reductions in state waters are a step towards addressing concerns.”
The South Atlantic rule has yet to be implemented by the federal Department of Commerce, which oversees fisheries regulation.