The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will vote Wednesday, Oct. 6, on reopening the Goliath grouper fishery and will discuss possibly increasing the bag limit for black tip sharks.
The FWC meets in St. Augustine, and the meeting will be televised on the Florida Channel at http://www.thefloridachannel.org starting at 8:30 a.m.
FWC staff will update FWC commissioners and provide highlights from a staff report titled “An Overview of Shark Management in Florida.”
FWC staff will provide a brief overview of sharks’ role in the ecosystem, describe the history of shark management, rationale for current regulations, and why certain species are prohibited from harvest in state waters. The presentation also provides suggested next steps for shark management in state waters, such as exploring increasing blacktip shark bag limits based on positive stock assessments, which indicate populations are currently above target levels, according to FWC staff.
The current FWC bag limit for blacktip sharks is one per person with a maximum of two per boat.
As apex predators, sharks play a fundamental role in marine ecosystems, and increasing populations are indicators of ecosystem health and resiliency, according to FWC staff. Sharks directly influence prey populations and other species down the food web through predation and indirectly by modifying prey behavior, shaping distribution and feeding patterns of prey. Sharks also keep prey populations healthy by removing sick or weak individuals, ensuring that the most fit will pass on genes to future generations. Apex predators maintain structure in ecosystems and their removal can have cascading effects.
For example, coral reef ecosystems, like the Florida Keys, depend on herbivorous fishes like parrotfishes to eat algae which allows space for coral to settle and grow. However, some studies indicate that the removal of sharks from coral reefs may allow for an increased abundance of fish that consume herbivorous fishes. As herbivores decline, corals can no longer compete for space and the ecosystem can become dominated by algae, which impacts overall reef survival.
The FWC board will vote on a draft that would open the Goliath grouper for the first time since 1990. The latest draft includes the harvest of up to 200 Goliath per year, with harvest opportunities awarded via random-draw lottery with a maximum of one permit and tag per person per year, a lottery application fee of $10 and a permit fee of $500. The proposal sets a slot limit of 20 to 36 inches total length and allows hook-and-line as the only allowable gear, with an open harvest season of March 1 through May 31 each year.
Goliath groupers are big draw for scuba divers and snorkelers. However, some anglers have complained that there are too many and the FWC should reopen the fishery. A successful stock assessment has not been completed on Goliath groupers in at least the past 20 years.