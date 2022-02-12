Garrison Bight Marina has been sold for an undisclosed amount to Suntex Marinas, a firm based in Dallas, multiple sources confirmed Friday.
The sale was finalized Feb. 8 and was brokered by Simply Marinas, a brokerage company that specializes in marina transactions. A sale price was not released.
Michelle Ash, owner and broker at Simply Marinas, said Garrison Bight is the only dry storage marina in the city.
“It offers a full-service department with one of the largest parts and marine hardware inventories in Key West,” Ash said in an email. “In addition, the facility houses a deep-water access fuel dock, complete with ethanol-free gasoline, a ship’s store with an array of snacks and bait and tackle, charter services and the best Thai food on the island at Thai Island Restaurant.”
Suntex is purchasing an additional six marinas in Tennessee, Ash said. Ash said the low inventory of marinas has caused prices for such properties to rise, much like other commercial and residential property in the Keys has in recent years.
“Limited marina inventory and high barriers to entry for developing new marinas, coupled with recent and continued growth in recreational boating indicate that marina market activity should continue to grow,” Ash said. “We see no signs of a slow-down in both buyer and seller interest and expect that Simply Marinas, and the marine industry in general, will have another great year in 2022.”
According to a release from Suntex, the marina contains about 20 wet slips and 213 dry slips.
“The purchase provides Suntex with an excellent opportunity to expand up on our holdings in the Florida Keys and our footprint in the South Florida market,” David Filler, an investment partner at the firm, said in the release.
The marina was previously owned by Jim Figuerado, who bought it for $6.3 million in 2017 from the Bervaldi family, who had owned it for about 30 years.