A new AAA survey finds that more Sunshine State residents are less likely to evacuate for a hurricane this year due to skyrocketing costs of fuel.
Two-in-five respondents, or 42%, said that record-high prices coupled with the possibility of a decreased availability of fuel would make them less willing to leave their homes in the event of a severe weather system, according to the motor club and travel organization.
This finding comes despite an increased concern over hurricane impacts.
Twenty-seven percent of Floridians expressed concern about hurricane season, a 5% jump from 2021, according to a AAA poll. Despite this, 29% do not plan on making preparations for hurricanes and other severe weather systems, and 44% do not have evacuation plans in place, according to the report.
Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay agrees that fuel costs and other rising expenses could play a role for Florida Keys residents when they make their decision on whether to leave the island chain to seek shelter from a hurricane or other severe weather system.
“Fuel will definitely have an adverse impact on people’s willingness to evacuate from a hurricane. This is just another impact of inflation. I think there’s a lot of factors that are very concerning for public safety,” Ramsay said, also citing food and lodging costs as additional factors to consider.
Even in the best of economic times, some people still may not have the funds to evacuate, he said.
“Are people willing to risk it? And with that risk comes potential loss of life,” Ramsay said.
More people staying put during a major storm puts an additional strain on law enforcement and other first-responders in the form of calls for service, he added.
“What do you do when people are in a medical crisis, and some hospitals may not be open or available. We have to worry about people here, food, water, shelter and somehow taking care of them. These issues just compound when you have a major storm,” he said.
After the storm passes, a whole new set of issues arise as well.
“After a big storm you are going to have phone lines and other stuff downed as well, which makes our mission that much more difficult from a public safety aspect,” Ramsay added. “The less people that are here, the less potential there is for a loss of life, and our mission can be completed more timely and effectively,” he said, citing search and rescue teams and other essential services needing to be initiated following a major storm.
Monroe County Director of Emergency Management Shannon Weiner, however, doesn’t expect gas prices to play an outsized role during a mandatory evacuation order.
“I believe that residents will make a decision based on threat level and personal safety rather than the price of gas,” she said. “Here in Monroe County, we evacuate out of county for a strong Category 2 or higher storm. That is a storm that brings a significant threat to safety and significant damage.”
And while fuel costs have set new record levels, the fact that rates in Florida haven’t shot to some levels seen in other areas of the country brings a sigh of relief.
“We are fortunate that gas prices in Monroe County have not risen to levels of those in other states across the nation,” Weiner added.
Meanwhile, the AAA survey indicates that 25% of Floridians would ignore an evacuation warning altogether, and of those that would evacuate, 60% would only leave for a Category 3 or stronger storm.
Among other top reasons that citizens cited for staying home in the event of severe weather included not being able to bring or establish a safe option for pets (30%), not knowing where to go (28%), concern about home or property damage (25%) and financial reasons (23%).
The AAA survey was conducted among 400 individuals with a maximum margin of error of ± 4.9% points among adult Florida residents ages 18 and older.
With the start of hurricane season, AAA officials advise Florida residents to take several safety measures into consideration. First, review insurance coverage, especially homeowner’s insurance. Speak with a licensed insurance agent to determine if the homeowner has adequate protection and discuss deductibles.
Next, AAA advises homeowners to purchase flood insurance, which is not covered under a homeowner’s policy. With a 30-day waiting period for new policies, do not wait until a storm is approaching.
Other tips for individuals include reviewing automobile insurance policy, safely storing your insurance policy number and taking inventory of belongings, which can be done by documenting the items via photograph or video on a smartphone and keeping record of large purchases, including the item cost, purchase date and serial number.
Last but not least, store important documents such as birth certificates, social security cards and insurance policy information in a portable, waterproof container.
“Preparation is key to making sure you aren’t stuck in the path of a deadly storm.
“Now is the time to develop a few options for your pets. Keep in mind there are various pet-friendly hotels and shelters,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman. “And if you’re worried about property damage, contact an insurance professional now to review your policies. Having adequate coverage will give you the peace of mind in knowing that anything damaged while you’re gone can be repaired or replaced.”