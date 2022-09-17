Geiger Key Marina and Smokehouse, a popular spot among locals and tourists alike, has sold for $14.8 million, closing on Aug. 31.
Owner and local restaurateur Bobby Mongelli sold the property, initially listed for $17.5 million, to Parakeet Communities.
Mongelli, an owner of local hotspots Roostica and Hogfish Bar and Grill on Stock Island, did not return phone calls for comment. He had held the Geiger Key property since the 1970s. A short distance from Key West, the 1.71-acre parcel hosts an RV park with nearly 40 pads available for rent, a boat basin, a restaurant and tiki bar.
The buyer, Parakeet Communities, based out of Rockville, Maryland, specializes in operating manufactured housing communities throughout the United States and owns more than 25 communities in Florida alone.
Billy Nash of Illustrated Properties in Fort Lauderdale said the new owner is committed to retaining Geiger Key’s unique personality while focusing on improving RV amenities on the property.
“Early in the pandemic, I felt there would be strong demand for remote and private destination properties like Geiger Key,” said Nash, “Geiger Key is a fishing, boating, and restaurant destination set in a tropical paradise with a laid-back feel and the old school charm of the Florida Keys. I am proud to successfully list this gem on behalf of Bobby, an incredible steward of the island for many decades and a very successful entrepreneur.”
The key is named after Capt. John Geiger, was one of Key West’s earliest residents and a pilot for Commodore David Porter’s anti-piracy squadron when they arrived in 1823. Geiger was also known as one of Florida’s most successful Florida wreckers.
His legacy was not just limited to his success on the waters of Monroe County. He was the namesake for the 2-mile by 1-mile island and built and owned the Dade County Pine mansion at the corner of Whitehead and Green streets in Old Town, known now as the Audubon House.
In honor of Geiger, the naturalist Audubon named Cordia sebestena the Geiger tree. Today it is a popular ornamental tree known for its vibrant flowers throughout Florida, the Bahamas, Central America and the Caribbean.