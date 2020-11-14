The United Kingdom-based biotech company Oxitec plans to start conducting test releases of genetically modified mosquitoes in April or spring, but has yet to pin down an exact location for the test.
The company, which is testing mosquitoes that are reared for mosquitoes limiting or eradication purposes, plans to talk with all local governments and meet with community members. On Thursday, Nov. 19, Oxitec representatives address the Key Colony Beach City Council.
“We are talking with every community,” Oxitec spokeswoman Meredith Fensom said. “No one will be surprised.”
Once a site is chosen, Oxitec plans to release “millions” of genetically modified mosquitoes from about 130 boxes that will be strategically placed in a test area for roughly 28 weeks, Fensom said. The boxes will most likely placed on people’s properties and homes. The company will also be enlisting people to host traps to catch and county the mosquitoes, Fensom said.
The company did not give a specific number of how many lab-reared mosquitoes will be released because they will be “proportional to number of wild mosquitoes” in an area, Fensom said. Also, the number of lab mosquitoes released will decline as the number of wild mosquitoes are reduced, she said.
The company recently launched a campaign to engage community members and is asking them to vote for their color and design for the plastic box that will release the mosquitoes. The campaign ends Monday, Nov. 16, and people can vote by visiting http://www.keysmosquitoproject.com/vote.
While an exact location has not yet been determined, Fensom said “we will not go where we are not wanted.” The compnay is already doing surveys and the boxes will be placed “where there is the most demand.”
“I think there is a lot of support for this,” Fensom said.
The test release has received pushback from the Florida Keys Environmental Coalition, which contends there is not enough to independent science on Oxitec’s technology. The group and some local doctors also want more research on Oxitec’s technology use of Tetracycline in the mosquitoes and how it could impact antibiotic resistance in people in the Keys.
Coalition members also questioned whether there was undone influence put on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) by Oxitec to approve the test. Also, Coalition members also question whether the release should be done during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, Coalition members met with representatives of the EPA, which approved the test release in the Keys, said Coalition Executive Director Barry Wray, who added that the EPA “invited” his group to the meeting.
In August, the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District board voted 4-1 to proceed with Oxitec’s proposal, with Commissioner Brandon Pinder casting the lone vote against the test.
The approval comes as the Keys are seeing its second outbreak of the Aedes aegypti mosquito-transferred disease dengue fever in the past decade. There have been roughly 50 cases reported this year, with the bulk of those being reported in Key Largo in the past two months.
Key West had an outbreak of the tropical disease in 2009 and 2010, with roughly 100 cases reported.
Oxitec and the district contend the two dengue outbreaks underscore the need to conduct the test release.
Two Upper Keys doctors spoke in favor of the test release. Dr. John Weare called mosquitoes some of the deadliest animals on the planet because they are a main vector of diseases. Likewise, Dr. Susana May argued in favor of the test, stating that she has seen firsthand the misery of the dengue fever in small children while working in Venezuela.
The Oxitec mosquitoes are reared to have a self-destruction mechanism in their DNA, which stops the female insects from reaching adulthood, according to Oxitec.
Tetracycline keeps the mechanism from starting in females, which are given small doses of the antibiotic when they are larvae to keep them alive to produce eggs.
The male mosquitoes are not affected by the self-destruction mechanism in their DNA, and so males that are released into the wild never encounter tetracycline, according to Oxitec.
Last year, the company redesigned its technology and developed an updated version of the mosquito. The second generation allows for greater efficiencies in rearing and better suppression, according to Oxitec.