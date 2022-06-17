A good Samaritan and an aircrew from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami helicopter aircrew rescued three people from the water on Tuesday after their vessel capsized near Marathon.
The aircrew hoisted two people from the water and the good Samaritan rescued the remaining person at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14.
The pair rescued by the Coast Guard were transported to awaiting emergency medical services, where one of them was pronounced deceased by EMS personnel.
The good Samaritan transported the person they rescued from the water back to shore.
A member of the International Emergency Response Coordination Center notified Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders, at approximately 2:35 p.m., of a distress signal about 15 miles south of Marathon from a satellite emergency notification device.
“Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends who lost their loved one,” said Christopher Eddy, Coast Guard District Seven search and rescue mission coordinator. “Despite all of our coordinated efforts, we were not able to bring everyone back home safe to their family.”
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the cause of the incident.
A U.S. Navy helicopter crew also assisted in the search.