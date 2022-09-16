Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced the appointment of Daniel Leben, Kevin Madok, Michelle Maxwell, Michael Puto, Stephanie Scuderi, Sheldon Suga and Richard Weinstein to The College of the Florida Keys’ District Board of Trustees.

Leben is president of Smart Script Pharmacy and a partner of Leben Family LLP. He is the membership ambassador for the Young Presidents Organization. Leben earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Marquette University.