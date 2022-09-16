Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced the appointment of Daniel Leben, Kevin Madok, Michelle Maxwell, Michael Puto, Stephanie Scuderi, Sheldon Suga and Richard Weinstein to The College of the Florida Keys’ District Board of Trustees.
Leben is president of Smart Script Pharmacy and a partner of Leben Family LLP. He is the membership ambassador for the Young Presidents Organization. Leben earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Marquette University.
Madok is the Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller for Monroe County. He is a member of the Rotary Club of Key West and treasurer of the Sigsbee Charter School Board. Madok earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of San Diego and his master’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern California.
Maxwell is an attorney and inspector for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. She is a board member of the Sunrise Rotary of Key West, CareerSource, South Florida and the Sigsbee Charter School Board. Maxwell earned her bachelor’s degree from Shepherd University,
Puto currently serves on the 16th Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission. He was previously elected to the Monroe County Commission and served as city manager of Marathon. Puto earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from St. Leo University.
Scuderi is the president of Centennial Bank’s Upper Keys market. She serves as a director of the Early Learning Coalition of Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties. Scuderi earned her bachelor’s degree in communication from Cornell University, a master’s degree in integrated marketing from Northwestern University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Virginia.
Suga is the vice president and managing director of Hawks Cay Resort. He is the immediate past chair of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association State Executive Committee and is a board member of the District III Advisory Committee of the Monroe County Tourist Development Council. Suga earned his bachelor’s degree in hospitality management from Ryerson University.
Weinstein is the president and chief operating officer of the Ocean Reef Community Foundation. He previously served as a trustee of the Incentive Research Foundation. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business marketing from the University of South Florida.
These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.