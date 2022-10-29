Gov. Ron DeSantis and Bass Pro Shops founder and developer Johnny Morris came to Marathon on Friday for a ceremony celebrating the construction of what will be one of the biggest and possibly the most environmentally friendly resorts in the Florida Keys, if not the state.
On Friday, the governor also announced $1.3 million in funding for Marathon infrastructure projects. The money will go to widening a section of U.S. 1, adding a turn lane to U.S. 1 at Banana Boulevard and adding utility infrastructure to U.S. 1 that will bring a mile of new sewer lines and increase capacity for the entire system, DeSantis said.
Last year, the Marathon City Council unanimously approved Morris’ Valhalla Island Resort. The 110-unit development, when completed, will be among the largest resorts in the Keys and has been in the works for more than 15 years.
The 26-acre project is on Crawl Key at mile marker 57 off U.S. 1. Plans include 29 hotel rooms in a lodge as well as 50 villas, cottages and homes in different models scattered throughout the resort. The lodge is proposed to be 3-stories tall.
The resort will be designed to be carbon neutral and will have its own eco-friendly sewer system and guest parking shaded with solar panels.
Morris grew up fishing in the Middle Keys, as his family had a home in Key Colony Beach, and has been planning the resort project for years.
On Friday, Morris told a few brief fishing stories about the Keys and then discussed the project and protecting the Keys waters.
“This is not just about making money,” Morris said. “It has a lot to do with passion. The Keys is a treasure and this piece of land is a treasure. We want to treat it that way and keep it that way, and have a place where people can enjoy fishing and nature, and kids can learn more about this beautiful environment and take care of it.”
Morris is also working with Mote Marine Laboratory on its coral restoration efforts and will have exhibits at the resort.
"The design is still being worked through with their team, but we plan on both land and water based nurseries and experiences with guests," said Allison Delashmit spokeswoman for Mote's projects in the Keys.
DeSantis said the project will bring an “exciting world-class fishing resort to Marathon” and jobs to the area.
“Johnny does stuff really well,” DeSantis said in closing. “This will be a great place for people to come. Come visit the Florida Keys’ world-class fishing.”
Morris is the founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops. He started in fishing business in 1972 by selling fishing tackle out of the back of his father’s store, according to Bass Pro Shops website.
At age 21, Morris fell in love with the emerging sport of bass fishing and spent five years on the professional circuit. After noticing growing interest in the sport, he started Bass Pro Shops with 8 square feet of space in the back of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, the company’s sole location for the first 13 years of business. His passion for the outdoors and his feel for the products and shopping experiences desired by outdoor enthusiasts helped transform the industry, the website stated.
Bass Pro Shops’ properties include Islamorada’s World Wide Sportsman.