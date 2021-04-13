The parks and beaches director position recently roused from the county’s pre-COVID-19 budget and posted on the county’s website netted six applicants within the first two weeks.
The request for a countywide director was made by Monroe County Commissioner Mike Forster, who had been lobbied by Tavernier residents concerned with overuse at Harry Harris Park.
“I know the county had posted the job last year before COVID hit and from what I understand they had 84 applicants. The time has come to concentrate on the parks within the county,” Forster said.
The director would work with the county’s public works department and the administration staff to provide greater oversight of county parks as well as to institute park programming.
“It was five or six years ago that we first thought to bring someone in. We want someone to come in and take the parks to the next level,” said County Administrator Roman Gastesi. “There are pieces of a parks and rec department throughout a few departments already. ... Once we have a department, we can apply for grants.”
County Mayor Michelle Coldiron said she receives phone calls at least weekly concerning county parks and how to integrate programs for children and adults.
“I look at us living in the Keys and our cost of living is so expensive. All of us as commissioners work on everything about affordable housing, then the next component is what do people do when they get done with work when they are on a tight budget? We have 22 parks and beaches that need to be top notch,” she said.
The parks and beaches director job salary ranges between $97,667.53 and $156,268.04 for a 40-hour work week. A bachelor’s degree is required, while a master’s degree is preferred with seven to 10 years of progressively responsible administrative experience.
Forster also called for “more teeth” in admission and crowd control at Harry Harris and to stagger park employee shifts to provide more coverage. He also proposed to raise rates for non-residents as cost recovery.
“I’d like to propose to raise the fees to $8 for adults (ages 18 to 64) on a normal day; youth and seniors would be $5 on a normal day. On holiday weekends, adults would be $15 and youths and seniors would be $10 (under age 18 and over 64 years of age). Active military and disabled veterans will be offered free use. The boat ramp fee will increase from $30 to $40,” he proposed with support from his fellow commissioners.
No parking signs will be brought back to East Beach Road and the number of trailers will be limited again, staff agreed.
The increased rates and other management measures will be formalized as a resolution for approval at the next commission meeting.
Commissioners collectively acknowledged that Upper Keys parks draw more visitors from the mainland than other areas of the county.
Steve Miller, who serves the county’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, applauded the commission for pursuing a full-time parks director.
“It’s a great idea as long as we continue with the public meetings like we’ve been doing,” he said in reference to the advisory board. “The director would work with a given budget so that we’ll know what projects can move forward.”
Jim Boilini, who also serves on the advisory board, said he’s been calling for a director for years.
“We’ve always had a goal that we’d separate parks and rec from the public works department and not because public works hasn’t done a fantastic job,” he said.
The director would focus on presenting the county’s parks as a cohesive package, he said.
Boilini will sponsor a discussion about Rowell’s Waterfront Park and the pickleball courts at Key Largo Community Park at the next advisory board meeting.
That meeting is set for 5 p.m. Friday, April 19. To join the meeting via Zoom, visit https://mcbocc.zoom.us/j/91930918541.