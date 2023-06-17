A non-profit diving group and the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary’s Maritime Heritage Team just wrapped up a series of dives and mapping work to document an unidentified shipwreck near Horseshoe Reef off Key Largo.

The 21 instructors and members of the nonprofit organization Diving with A Purpose (DWP) partnered with Sanctuary staff to conduct underwater archeology work on a shipwreck lying in 20 feet of water at the base of an inshore coral patch reef, one of more than 800 historical sites located within sanctuary waters.

