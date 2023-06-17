Diving with a Purpose (DWP) participants Michael Davenport a returning student works with Deborah Peterson a first time DWP participant. The dive buddy team, Team C, investigated the 50 feet to 100 feet left side of the baseline under the watch of instructor Gayle Patrick.
Photo by Brenda Altmeier/Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary
The 21 instructors and members of the nonprofit organization Diving with A Purpose (DWP) partnered with Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary staff to conduct underwater archeology work on an unidentified shipwreck lying in 20 feet of water at the base of an inshore coral patch reef.
Photos by Brenda Altmeier/Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary
Diving with a Purpose (DWP) participants Michael Davenport a returning student works with Deborah Peterson a first time DWP participant. The dive buddy team, Team C, investigated the 50 feet to 100 feet left side of the baseline under the watch of instructor Gayle Patrick.
Photo by Brenda Altmeier/Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary
The 21 instructors and members of the nonprofit organization Diving with A Purpose (DWP) partnered with Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary staff to conduct underwater archeology work on an unidentified shipwreck lying in 20 feet of water at the base of an inshore coral patch reef.
Photos by Brenda Altmeier/Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary
Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Maritime archaeologist Matt Lawrence investigates the partially uncovered wooden remains of the mid-19th century vessel lost on Horseshoe Reef off of Key largo.
By Brenda Altmeier/Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary
Diver Armani Gibbs collection data from the shipwreck sites as part of the Diving With a Purpose (DWP) program.
Photo by Brenda Altmeier/Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary
Armani Gibbs and Jana Johnson working together during the initial Driving With a Purpose (DWP) training, collecting data on the mock shipwreck set up in the Islamorada Library Community Room.
Brenda Altmeier/Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary
A non-profit diving group and the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary’s Maritime Heritage Team just wrapped up a series of dives and mapping work to document an unidentified shipwreck near Horseshoe Reef off Key Largo.
The 21 instructors and members of the nonprofit organization Diving with A Purpose (DWP) partnered with Sanctuary staff to conduct underwater archeology work on a shipwreck lying in 20 feet of water at the base of an inshore coral patch reef, one of more than 800 historical sites located within sanctuary waters.