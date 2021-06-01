Conservationists are petitioning the federal government to save a species of whale that washed ashore in Everglades National Park two years ago. They’d like to establish mandatory vessel speed limits within the rare whale’s main habitat.
The National Resources Defense Council, Healthy Gulf, Center for Biological Diversity, Defenders of Wildlife, Earthjustice and New England Aquarium filed a petition last week with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service to establish a year-round mandatory 10-knot speed limit and other vessel-related regulations south of the Florida panhandle in the core habitat of the rare and extremely endangered Rice’s whale.
Initially, scientists believed the dead whale found in Everglades National Park to be a rare Byrde’s whale, but DNA confirmed it to be a Rice’s whale, an even more rare species and the most endangered marine mammal that lives exclusively in the Gulf of Mexico.
The Bryde’s whale, which is found in the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian oceans, and the Rice’s whale look nearly identical and both filter feed, but they hunt very differently. Bryde’s whales feed on small fish close to the surface of the water while Rice’s whales dive deep to feed close to the seabed.
With an estimated 50 whales remaining, the groups say immediate adoption of protective measures is critical to the whales’ survival. The species’ small population and the threats it faces in the industrialized waters of the Gulf of Mexico make extinction a possible outcome.
While they feed in deep water, the whales spend much of their lives within the draft depths of most commercial vessels, particularly at night when they are resting just beneath the surface. This makes them extremely vulnerable to deadly collisions with fast-moving ships and with such a small population, the NRDC says any death related to a vessel strike is too many.
Two Rice’s whales died due to a vessel strike in recent years, according to NOAA.
In addition to vessel strikes, Rice’s whales are impacted by plastics, underwater noise, and oil and gas development.
NOAA Fisheries estimates that the Deepwater Horizon oil spill killed roughly 17% of the whale’s population.
“One of the rarest, most endangered whales on the planet is in our backyard, and we have a responsibility to save it,” said Michael Jasny, director of NRDC’s Marine Mammal Protection Project.
“Slowing down ships in the whales’ habitat is more than common sense. It’s basic human decency. It’s what we should do for a neighbor.”
The mandatory slow-down would also reduce vessel noise in the whales’ core habitat. Vessel noise is known to disrupt vital behaviors, such as feeding and breeding, and to chronically stress whales, which can impair their health and reduce their ability to reproduce.
“Protecting the whale and restoring its population will mean creating a cleaner, healthier and quieter Gulf of Mexico,” says Healthy Gulf coastal organizer Christian Wagley. “The tremendous amount of interest in the whale already says that the public wants to protect this magnificent animal and the Gulf ecosystem that supports it. If we can save the species, that brings hope that we can ultimately save the Gulf.”
The petition cites NOAA Fisheries’ obligation under the Endangered Species Act and Marine Mammal Protection Act to protect the species from these threats.
NOAA Fisheries has previously mandated vessel slowdowns to protect the North Atlantic right whale, finding that speed limits of 10 knots would significantly reduce the likelihood of lethal strikes.
In addition to a 10-knot speed limit, the petition recommends requiring vessels to avoid transit through the core habitat at night, to maintain a minimum distance of 500 meters from observed whales and to monitor the water around the vessel when traveling through the speed zone.
Vessels that lack an operating automatic identification system onboard would have to provide the vessel’s name and call signs to NOAA Fisheries and notify NOAA Fisheries when they are transiting through the Vessel Slowdown Area.
Similar measures were set by NOAA Fisheries last year for oil and gas industry vessels operating in the species’ core habitat off Florida and Alabama. NOAA Fisheries has not yet adopted measures for any other classes of vessel.
NRDC petitioned to list the whale in 2014, citing the species’ low numbers and the significant threats it faces from human activities. After two lawsuits over the agency’s delays, NOAA Fisheries listed the whale under the Endangered Species Act in 2019.
NRDC and Healthy Gulf are presently litigating over NOAA’s failure to designate critical habitat for the whale, as required by the ESA.
The Rice’s whale found dead along Sandy Key, in the Everglades, in 2019 is believed to have died from ingestion of plastic. The 38-foot-long young adult male weighed 11.5 tons and continues its afterlife in the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.