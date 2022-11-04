Florida Keys Land Community Trust founder Maggie Whitcomb has partnered with Habitat for Humanity of Key West and Lower Florida Keys and the Monroe County government on a project that will bring four new homes to workers and working families in Big Pine Key.

The project serves an important need in the workforce housing crisis, which is providing homeownership for workers. The homes will be developed by Habitat for Humanity and be sold to the families at affordable rates.

