Florida Keys Land Community Trust founder Maggie Whitcomb has partnered with Habitat for Humanity of Key West and Lower Florida Keys and the Monroe County government on a project that will bring four new homes to workers and working families in Big Pine Key.
The project serves an important need in the workforce housing crisis, which is providing homeownership for workers. The homes will be developed by Habitat for Humanity and be sold to the families at affordable rates.
Whitcomb’s land-holding company, Conch Republic Housing Alliance, LLC., sold the lots in the Avenues neighborhood to the county at prices far below market rate in order to keep the homes affordable for workers and their families.
The sale closed on Oct. 31 following the county’s approval to lease the lots to Habitat for Humanity for 99 years with the option to extend for an additional 99 years, said Christine Hurley, executive director of the Monroe County Land Authority.
Whitcomb sold the four lots, each with state-issued market-rate building allocations, for $468,000, which is far less than what they are worth. An individual lot with a market-rate building allocation is currently worth about $180,000 to $220,000, Hurley said.
“It’s definitely been the road less traveled,” Whitcomb lamented. “Because we’re fairly private, we don’t know too many people down here, so finding like-minded benefactors with resources has been hard.”
By selling its last four lots for exactly what pre-Irma owners were paid for them, the philanthropist fulfills her promise. “I’ve been trying to start a movement in the Keys since Irma,” Whitcomb said about her latest efforts. In doing so, four more low-income families will have access to affordable single-family homes for the next 99 years.
She calls it “radical generosity” and there’s little doubt that selling vacant land in the Florida Keys at cost is anything but radically generous. All parcels have ROGO letters in hand and have appraised for $330,000 more than the total contract price.
Habitat is a well-established advocate and provider of workforce housing ownership within the community this independent housing developer wants to serve.
“It’s a Keys-based organization with an active, Keys-based board and staff. Our principles align, so they’re a perfect fit for my continued mission to convert market rate property for preservation through deed restriction in perpetuity,” Whitcomb said.
After Hurricane Irma, the Whitcombs purchased and donated 11 lots to establish a nonprofit Community Land Trust to steward permanently affordable housing in the Lower Keys. The couple also partially funded the construction of the Trust’s first four “Keys Cottages” in Big Pine.
Habitat for Humanity will build the homes and sell them to low-income families. Construction will likely begin in 2023, Habitat’s Executive Director Kristina Welburn said.
Habitat for Humanity intends to build four elevated single-family homes, which will be sold to working Lower Keys families whose incomes fall at or below 80% of Monroe County’s Area Median Income, using 0% interest mortgages, according to Habitat for Humanity.
“We are so grateful to Maggie Whitcomb for her dedication to affordable housing in the Lower Keys and excited for this opportunity to work together towards our common goal,” Welburn said. “Maggie created the Florida Keys Community Land Trust after Hurricane Irma devastated so many local homes, and her efforts led to the construction of the 31 new rental homes the Land Trust is currently building in Big Pine. The acquisition of these four additional lots by Habitat would allow us to build affordable homeownership units, giving four local working families a chance to put their roots down and stay in the Lower Keys.”
The four units will add to Habitat’s large stock of homes it has built and sold to workers and working families. Habitat Landing on Big Pine Key has 15 homes, its Bayside Landing on Big Coppitt Key has 18 homes, Loewy Landing on Big Coppitt Key has 10 homes and Moss Landing on Cudjoe Key currently has 12 units but will eventually have 16.
In addition, Habitat has 27 rental units between Key West, Stock Island and Big Coppitt Key.