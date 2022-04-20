With the Monroe County Public Library System receiving an increase in patron traffic following the recent opening of a new branch in Marathon and revived interest from residents attending all branches in the county, the Monroe County Commission will consider a request for additional staff during its meeting on Wednesday, April 20.
If passed, the request would approve the addition of three new full-time equivalent positions, two of which would be based in Marathon, where circulation numbers have increased 33%, according to the branch manager.
The library administration is requesting to add a library assistant with a salary range of $35,771.20-$55,445.35 and a library associate with a salary range of $47,936.82-$74,302.08.
The Marathon library staff has made an extensive effort to increase adult programming, which has risen by 121%. That increase in programming has led to an uptick in adult attendance, which has increased by 63%, according to the branch manager.
With juvenile programming doubled, the increase in attendance for this age group has grown by 100%. Last but not least, the use of community room and study rooms for all age groups has risen by 500%.
The branch added two additional categories for programming: young adults and all ages. Both the attendance and demand for services highly exceeded expectations for the branch, thus creating the need for two additional employees in Marathon.
“The new services have expanded the user base exponentially. When people see it, they want to come in and see what we’re offering. We’re getting people who have never used the library before. The growth and how much the services have impacted the community has been just amazing,” said Kimberly Matthews, Monroe County senior director of strategic planning and libraries. “Staff is needed to continue to support that facility and the overall growth in the area.”
Several new programs and classes are available for residents to utilize including yoga, painting classes and more. The second floor of the two-story building includes a wide array of amenities, including a teen gaming room, homework center, activity center, three-dimensional printer, sewing machine and more.
Matthews is also proposing a third position that would be responsible for growing the library system’s countywide community engagement and partnership program. This community affairs administrator would have a pay range of $59,948.20-$85,517.12 and would need a master’s degree in library science of applicable education and experience.
The Monroe County Public Library System received a $975,475 grant from the state of Florida to utilize and upgrade system technology throughout the entire island chain.
Part of those funds were used to build two full-service kiosk stations located in Stock Island and Tavernier, the two most under-served areas of the Keys. The large, stainless steel, weather-resistant machines contain several hundred books and DVDs for the educational use of Keys residents. The kiosks can be accessed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Funds were also used to renovate the Marathon public library.
Matthews said she believes money to pay for the three position can be pulled from current budget sources without the need to request additional funds.
“We couldn’t be more pleased with the community’s reception so far. We hope to continue to grow our programming and services so the community can find new and exciting things to do there every day,” she said.