Tailored Arms, founded in 2019 in Key Largo, is a business that prides itself in creating high-performance firearms.
The Key Largo-based gun manufacturer offers premium custom-built pistols, rifles and knives utilizing in-house technologies.
The company was founded by Zac Marcus, a former U.S. Naval Warfare Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewman, an elite defense force that helps insert and extract Navy SEALs from classified locations around the world, and two other business partners, one a Navy SEAL and another who works for the U.S. Department of Defense.
“We officially started the business three years ago, but I’ve been doing gunsmithing for the military,” Marcus said. “I’ve been active duty for special operations, but we started kind of messing with some guns for the military about 10 years ago, and then we were building deployment guns and stuff like that. And now, since I’m retiring, we started our own company.
“Our vision is to build the most advanced high-performance firearms that the market has to offer and then give that to the civilian community. We always take care of our law enforcement community, and we usually offer them about a 10% discount,” he said.
Standard, black AR-15 rifles start at $1,800.
AR-15 rifles are built with high-end components such as 7075 aircraft-grade aluminum billet, titanium drop-in trigger assemblies, patented low-recoil muzzle breaks, as well as magnesium and carbon fiber to create a sleek, lightweight product that can be up to 4 pounds lighter than most makes and models.
“These are high-end firearms that not only look the part but play the part,” Marcus said.
The AR-320, AR-365 and other rifles go through a deliberate and fully-involved transformation.
“We basically take those firearms and we start from scratch. We’ll completely gut them, and we’ll change out the spring systems for high-performance springs and drop in new trigger systems and shock ports for recoil reduction into the slides. We have billet grip modules we will change. Then, we’ll upgrade the upper systems,” he said.
Marcus said that Tailored Arms uses pistol and rifling systems from Killer Innovations.
“They make the most advanced high-performance barreling. We use their barreling systems whether it’s threaded or not threaded. Sometimes, we’ll put compensators on there so that your gun recoil will reduce 60-70%. We’ll adjust the spring ratios for that,” he said. “We have the lightest-weight, most advanced ARs in the world. I don’t know of any of the ARs that perform better than the ones that we make.”
The AR rifle has several universal parts, bringing widespread popularity to the product. For U.S. military veterans, the semi-automatic rifle draws similarities to the M-16 used in the line of battle.
When it comes to pistols, two popular models with customers are SIGs and Glocks.
“(With both), we start from scratch. We’ll take the lower (part), and we’ll basically grind finger grooves into a lower section so that it’s more grip-enhanced. Then, we’ll shave down the (original equipment manufacturer) grip modules on there and laser engrave it to make it a better textured firearm that’s more tactical,” he said. “At that point, we’ll take all of the internal parts and stick that with the OEM parts, and we’ll upgrade the trigger system. Then, we’ll polish the trigger bars and all of the other parts with advanced parts and polish everything, the feed rams and the whole system.
“We use only the top three companies in the world when it comes to Glock parts. These are very reliable parts, all American made.”
Beyond the interior premium parts, grips, sights, red-dot scopes, adjustable stocks and other accessories, Tailored Arms also offers in-house cerakoting, which is a protective ceramic coating.
“We do real cerakoting the right way. We’ve got every color under the sun, and we cut our own high-heat vinyl stencils and patterns. We are well known for our American flag cerakote work. All of our flags are up to par with what an American flag should be. Seven red stripes, six white stripes, and the stars are proportional to the stripes width. We try to fit all 50 stars on the hand guards of our pistols to make it as realistic as it needs to be. The colors are matched identically to what a flag color should be. We take that very seriously,” he said.
Also offered is laser engraving of metals and polymers, which is done if requested by a purchaser, as well as stippling.
For more information, visit tailoredarms.com or facebook.com/tailoredarms.
For information, call 1-888-998-2458 or email tailoredarms@gmail.com.