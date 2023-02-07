Homeownership is an often overlooked, but important, part of the Florida Keys affordable housing crisis, especially when it comes local businesses and government agencies maintaining its workforce.
The Keys are short on rental properties for workers, and the supply is woefully underrepresented when it comes for homes workers can purchase.
The City of Key West and Habitat for Humanity will launch their second six-week free homeownership course for residents. The course will provide information and resources to help people begin getting ready to buy a home, focusing on affordable homeownership options in the Lower Keys.
Classes will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, beginning Feb. 22, in the Fellowship Hall at Peace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2610 Flagler Ave.
The course is linked to homeownership opportunities for the Keys workforce. The first development is through AH Monroe and The Lofts at Bahama Village, with 28 units that will become available for homeownership. The second is through Habitat for Humanity, with eight-plus homes planned in the next few years.
The Lofts project is currently undergoing a 90-day review by the U.S. Navy and the state Department of Economic Opportunity. AH hopes to break ground on the 126-unit project and start accepting applications in April, AH Executive Director Scott Pridgen said. The people living in Bahama Village will be the first who will be able to apply for The Lofts.
Habitat for Humanity has four homes on Cudjoe Key the group plans to build, and hopes to break ground on them and accept applications later this spring, said Hannah Edwards, community outreach coordinator for Habitat. Habitat has plans for another four units on Big Pine Key that are currently in the planning stages.
Topics at the homeownership classes will include affordable homeownership opportunities in the Lower Keys, credit building, budgeting for homeownership, how mortgages work, HOAs and closing costs and down payment and closing cost assistance. Professional bankers and realtors from the community are volunteering to teach the classes, including Daunte Aguilar, Gisselle Garcia, Maggie Sayer, and Jimmy Lane and Marie Brouillette.
The first session of this course ran in 2022 and received feedback from participants.
“The different options can get confusing,” Edwards said. “The Habitat mortgage model works one way, and the affordable homeownership units regulated by the Housing Authority work slightly differently. If people know about the options and how they work, they can be ready to apply when something becomes available.”
This course will be capped at 20 attendees. Priority is being given to those who were on the waitlist after last year’s course. After that, participants will be accepted on a first come first serve basis. Attendees must commit to all 6 classes. A waitlist will be started when all seats are filled.