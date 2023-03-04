A ground-breaking ceremony Feb. 23 celebrated affordable/workforce housing progress in Islamorada.

Lindsay Fast, executive director of Habitat for Humanity in the Upper Keys, said the nine-unit development is the second largest built by the Habitat affiliate. The seven single-family homes and a duplex each will have three bedrooms and two baths. The 1,100- to 1,200-square-foot units will be elevated to allow parking cars underneath. Named “Gardenia Place,” the homes are adjacent to Plantation Key School at 292 Gardenia St.

jzimakeys@aol.com