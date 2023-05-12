Habitat for Humanity of Key West and Lower Florida Keys celebrated the near completion of the non-profit group’s Moss Landing Development on Cudjoe Key earlier this month.
The affordable homeownership development, consisting of 16 townhomes, is in the final stages of construction with the final four homes nearing completion, according to Habitat spokeswoman Hanna Edwards. Twelve families are already living in the new community, having completed the Habitat Homebuyer program and purchased the homes over the past two years, Edwards said.
The final four Habitat homebuyer families recently completed their 200 to 300 hours of “sweat equity” and the homeowner education classes required as part of the program and are ready to close on their new homes and move in, Edwards said.
The event was also an occasion to honor the late Mark Moss, a beloved former executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Key West and Lower Florida Keys who passed away in 2018 and for whom the new development is named. Members of the Moss family came down for the event and were presented with an original painting by renowned local artist and Habitat homeowner, Abigail White. White’s painting was also replicated for the Moss Landing neighborhood sign. Moss led the Key West and Lower Florida Keys chapter of Habitat for years and was instrumental in the planning of the new development.
“Mark was an amazing person, and he gave so much to Habitat,” said Debbie Batty, vice chair of Key West and Lower Florida Keys Habitat’s board of directors. “He gave his entire heart and his soul, and of course his hours during the workday.”
Habitat board chair Terri Hill welcomed the newest families and spoke about the hard work of the homeowners, as well as everyone involved in the project, to make the vision of Moss Landing, which began with Moss, a reality today, Hill said.
“With lumber and nails, cement and drywall, caulk and paint, and a lot of hard work and sweat equity, from vacant land came 16 homes,” Hill said. “None of us sees a vision become reality by ourselves. It takes other people working alongside us for visions to become reality.”
Habitat’s executive director, Kristina Welburn, thanked Habitat sponsors and supporters, including the Monroe County Commission and county Land Authority for their roles in purchasing land on which Habitat builds affordable homes. Commissioners Michelle Lincoln and Jim Scholl were present at the event, as well as Mark Rosch from the Land Authority. City of Key West Mayor Teri Johnston was also in attendance.
“Our No. 1 supporter is the Land Authority and the BOCC (Board of County Commissioners),” Welburn said. “They purchase land for us to build our homes on, and without that we couldn’t accomplish what we do.”
The celebration was held at Monroe County Fire Rescue Station 11 on Cudjoe Key, which is adjacent to Moss Landing. Firefighters and staff from the station were all on hand to distribute fire safety information, provide tours of the fire station and give out free snow cones.
Driven by the vision that everyone deserves a decent place to live, the shortage of affordable housing in the Keys and a belief in the benefits of homeownership, Habitat for Humanity of Key West and Lower Florida Keys was formed in 1993 as an affiliate organization of Habitat for Humanity International. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat to help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Moss Landing brings the total of homes built by this affiliate to date to 61, according to Edwards.