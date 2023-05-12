Habitat for Humanity of Key West and Lower Florida Keys celebrated the near completion of the non-profit group’s Moss Landing Development on Cudjoe Key earlier this month.

The affordable homeownership development, consisting of 16 townhomes, is in the final stages of construction with the final four homes nearing completion, according to Habitat spokeswoman Hanna Edwards. Twelve families are already living in the new community, having completed the Habitat Homebuyer program and purchased the homes over the past two years, Edwards said.