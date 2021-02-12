Habitat for Humanity in the Lower Keys has not only been busy in the past year building affordable housing projects, but also is targeting a crucial component of the housing crisis — home ownership.
The non-profit group started its Moss Landing project on Cudjoe Key early 2020. The project is scheduled to be complete by June 2022 and will consist of 16 townhomes, said Kristina Welburn, Executive Director of the Habitat for Humanity Key West and Lower Florida Keys.
The project is named for group Executive Director Mark Moss, who died in 2018 after battling cancer.
Four modular units have been placed there so far and another four are arriving within the next month, Welburn said.
The homeowner application period is open through March 1 for the next four units. Applications can be requested to be mailed by contacting the Habitat office at 305-294-9006, Ext. 2, or via email at volunteer@habitatlowerkeys.org.
Potential homeowners must show a need for affordable housing and their income must fall at or below 80% of the area median income level; they must have the ability to pay a mortgage and a willingness to partner and provide what is called “sweat equity” in the construction of the home and the homes of neighbors; and participate in several classes to become successful homeowners, Welburn said.
The project is a partnership with the Monroe County Commission, which authorized the purchase of the lot through the county’s Land Authority for Habitat to build affordable homes there. Strunk Ace Hardware and Historic Tours of America also sponsored two of the homes, Welburn said.
Habitat has built 49 units of affordable housing that are now owned by workers and working families in the Lower Keys and created 28 rental property for workers in the past several years. Those units are home to 230 people, Welburn said.
“I think we need both,” Welburn said of rental and home-ownership projects.
Habitat is continuing its Hurricane Irma response with its program “Habitat Hammers Back.” The group has repaired 35 homes after the devastating September 2017 storm.
Habitat is planning a photo safari/trivia trek in Key West in April, with clues being placed around the island, Welburn said. Details of the event are still being planned.
Building new affordable housing is one of the biggest priorities in the Florida Keys, as the chain of islands is currently undergoing an affordable housing crisis.
For information on Habitat for Humanity of Key West and the Lower Florida Keys, visit http://www.habitatlowerkeys.org/.