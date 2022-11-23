Monday’s large-scale landing attempt comes at a time of record migration from Haiti and Cuba, and is the latest in increasing migration attempts for those fleeing worsening political and economic conditions in the island nations.
Photo provided by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Monday’s large-scale landing attempt comes at a time of record migration from Haiti and Cuba, and is the latest in increasing migration attempts for those fleeing worsening political and economic conditions in the island nations.
Of more than 100 migrants trying to reach the Florida Keys on Monday, 18 who made it to shore encountered dangerous currents in Whale Harbor Channel, according to Border Patrol agents.
More than 100 Haitian migrants landed Monday afternoon after their vessel grounded on a sandbar south of Whale Harbor in Islamorada.
A multi-agency rescue involving the Monroe County Sherrif’s Office, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the U.S. Coast Guard ensued, causing traffic issues on U.S. 1 because of rescue efforts and inclement weather at the time of the landing.
“Of the more than 100 migrants, 18 attempted to make landfall and were rescued by USCBP agents near Whale Harbor,” said Border Patrol agent Adam Hoffner.
Hoffner said the 18 who arrived encountered dangerous currents in Whale Harbor Channel as they attempted to make it safely to shore.
The Coast Guard will repatriate those interdicted on the water to Haiti. The 18 rescued by Border Patrol agents will be processed for deportation proceedings, eventually leading to a return to Haiti.
The large-scale landing attempt comes at a time of record migration from Haiti and Cuba. It is just the latest in increasing migration attempts for those fleeing worsening political and economic conditions in the island nations.
Also on Monday, the Coast Guard suspended the search for a group of Cubans in the water about 50 miles off Little Torch Key, pending new information.
On Saturday, Nov. 19, around 9:30 a.m., a boater alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West they had rescued a person in the water. The individual reported leaving Playa de Jaimanitas, Cuba on Nov. 13 with a large group of people on a makeshift vessel. The craft capsized, leaving him as the sole survivor. He was then picked up by another group of 18 Cuban migrants, some of whom were wearing life jackets.
That vessel also capsized.
The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent rescued nine people and recovered one body from that group, then recovering five more bodies on Sunday and Monday. The reported weather on scene was 6- to 8-foot seas and 30 mph winds.
Survivors reported seeing four people immediately drown.
One survivor was brought to shore for further evaluation by emergency medical services, and the bodies were transferred to the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Coast Guard officials said the surviving migrants were fortunate to have been wearing life jackets, according to Sector Key West Deputy Commander Richard Armstrong.
“Very rarely do we see people on these illegal voyages wear safety equipment,” said Armstrong. “And that certainly saved their lives in treacherous sea conditions. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of those who are presumed lost at sea.”