The Florida Keys Amateur Radio Club recently hosted its Field Day event at the Camp Wesumkee Girl Scout Camp on Big Pine Key.
The annual event, held June 25, was staged for the first time since 2019 after a two-year cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The primary goal of the FKARC Field Day was to familiarize club members with the steps that it takes to set up and remove the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s emergency communications equipment and demonstrate how the local ham radio community can help support the sheriff’s office in the event of an emergency such as a hurricane or extreme weather event.
“It’s a way of practicing emergency communications to set up equipment, make sure everything works and make sure that everyone knows how to use all the equipment. If we have another (Hurricane) Irma or another emergency event, we could deploy our equipment and assist the sheriff’s office and county with communications during an outage,” said Steve Tolf, FKARC president.
The event is a small piece of a larger effort.
“A national ham radio called Hurricane Radio Relay Leak has an annual field day where ham radio clubs go out and set up temporary communications positions and make contact over that weekend,” Tolf said.
Ham radio is another term used to describe amateur radio and those who use the radio frequency spectrum for the non-commercial exchange of messages, wireless experimentation, self-training, private recreation and, most importantly, emergency communications.
The FKARC provides this free service for Florida Keys residents if a catastrophe occurs.
“We are an alternative for when communications breakdowns occur. We have hams, radios and repeaters,” Tolf said.
Brian Myers, MCSO emergency communications radio and radar technician, said the FKARC provides strength through cooperation.
“It’s a partnership between the sheriff’s office and the amateur club. If our communications fail, they can be a backup if need be. This gives us an opportunity to practice with the equipment again,” he said of the Field Day exercise.
The Field Day began with the arrival of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s emergency communications van, followed by the setup of the 90-foot trailer tower. The FKARC then set up radios and computers, followed by a three-hour operating contest.
Finally, at the end of the day, the tower was taken down and the communications van departed.
The K3ML Memorial Radio Club was also on site at the FKARC Field Day.
Included were four IC-7300 radios, which were operating on Channel 160 through a 10 Meter Phone. Additionally, a six-meter station was operating, with FKARC members and guests listening via 7.188 LSB, 146.52 and 446 FM.
Antennas included an 80- and 40-meter dipole, two 124.5-foot end fed wires with 9.1 baluns, and an NVIS antenna mounted to the tower of the van.
Those not in attendance listened via 446 MHZ and 146.2 MHZ FM with 50 watts and an Omni Antenna measuring approximately 90 feet.
“It’s all about teaching and assisting people in learning about the technologies involved. Nowadays, a lot of the focus is emergency and being prepared, especially in a place like the Florida Keys,” Tolf said.
Tolf was pleased to resume the Field Day after the 2020 and 2021 events were canceled.
“We were glad to get out there and start practicing again,” he said.
Myers said the FKARC also provided consistent assistant to the MCSO behind the scenes year-round.
“They do daily and weekly tests on the systems to make sure everything is functioning any time that it is needed,” he said.