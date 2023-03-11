Educating, mobilizing and empowering youth through scuba diving and marine science has been the foundation of the Florida Keys-based, non-profit educational organization DiveN2Life in what the group director calls a “hands on, fins up” model.
The group use scuba diving and scientific research diving as the tools to attract and engage young adolescents, according to founder Kama Cannon. Participants not only earn beginner scuba diving certifications such as Open Water Diver and Advanced Diver, but also Dive Master and Scientific Research Diver certifications.
DiveN2Life is an organizational member of the American Academy of Underwater Sciences (AAUS), and all scientific research diving and training is conducted under their auspices, according to Cannon.
The group has taken their teenaged scientific divers on research diving and coral restoration trips to such exotic locations as the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Bahamas and Belize.
In addition to diving, the group teaches young adults marine technology skills such as welding, boat repair and radio wiring. Students who are interested may also earn their captain’s license or train as dive instructors.
Cannon, an educator by trade, founded the group in 2016 shortly after moving to the Florida Keys as a way to engage students in science through diving.
Data collected since June 2016 has shown that students who participate in the program develop a stronger interest in STEM disciplines (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and the humanities because they discover real-life applications for the concepts and content they are learning in school, according to Cannon.
“Students’ motivation to study these subjects in school increases, and they perform better in their classes,” Cannon said. “Our participants develop leadership skills, responsibility, problem-solving skills, empathy, organizational and communication skills, and strong self-regulation and self-efficacy — and they make new friends. DiveN2Life’s academic and social-emotional curriculum ensures students are provided with the mentors, experiences, knowledge, and connections they need to prepare for college and careers.”
‘A HUGE ADVANTAGE’
Kate Virsik, a freshman now studying biology at Northwestern University in Illinois, credits DiveN2Life with giving her an understanding of “the whole world of conservation and marine science,” and interesting her in conducting research, she said.
Virsik, who hails from California, was introduced to the program after regularly visiting and diving with relatives in the Keys. Virsik, who has also volunteered with Mote Marine Laboratory’s Summerland Key Facility, traveled with DiveN2Life to the U.S. Virgin Islands and participated in coral restoration fieldwork, including outplanting coral with the University of the Virgin Islands and Reef Response.
“The program has given me a huge advantage over other students,” Virsik said. “It’s such a unique program. It has given me so much.”
Daniel Bednar travels to the Florida Keys from Boca Raton about twice a month on weekends to study and dive with DiveN2Life. Bednar also traveled to the Virgin Islands with DiveN2Life to outplant coral.
“I wasn’t sure if I would like it (scuba diving), but I fell in love with it,” said Bednar, a senior in high school. “I like the technical aspects of it, which requires a certain skill set, not just looking at pretty fish.”
Bednar has no plans at this time to pursue a marine sciences degree, instead opting for law and political science, but plans to use the mentoring, leadership and public-speaking skills he learned with the DiveN2Life in his future studies and work, he said.
Cannon and Florida Keys middle and high school students with the group addressed the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council last month to express their appreciation to the Sanctuary for its work helping to protect Florida’s fragile coral reef. The students’ goal was to emphasize that there are young conservationists aware of the threats facing the coral reef, and that now and in the future they will work toward mitigating those threats.
“They inspire me and they give me hope for the future,” Sanctuary Superintendent Sarah Fangman said “Listening to them, their passion, their commitment and what they’re already accomplishing at such a young age, gives me hope.”
‘A UNIQUE EXPERIENCE’
Among the middle school students to participate in the Sanctuary meeting were newcomers to the group Riley Young, 12, and Rhyanna Rispoli, 13. The two young divers have been extremely active in the group since joining last fall. The girls have each logged more than a dozen dives, have earned their Advanced Open Water Diver ratings, and are currently working on more dive certifications.
They have participated in Reef Futures symposium at Ocean Reef and volunteered at Guy Harvey Foundation Ocean Inspiration Gala last fall. Recently, the two became official aquanauts as they spent 24 hours underwater at Jules’ Undersea Lodge in Key Largo as part of an event in which diving explorer and retired U.S. Navy commander Joseph Dituri began a 100-day mission there to conduct ground-breaking medical and marine science research and attempt to set a record for underwater human habitation at ambient pressure.
Riley’s experience with diving and DiveN2Life has motivated her to consider a career in marine biology, as she has a “real passion for coral reef restoration,” she said. She called DiveN2Life a “unique experience.”
Rhyanna does not plan to pursue a career in marine science or diving, but DiveN2Life has given her a greater interest in diving and plans to make it a lifelong interest for her, she said.
Information on DiveN2Life can be found on the group’s website at http://diven2life.org/ or at its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DiveN2Life/.