Educating, mobilizing and empowering youth through scuba diving and marine science has been the foundation of the Florida Keys-based, non-profit educational organization DiveN2Life in what the group director calls a “hands on, fins up” model.

The group use scuba diving and scientific research diving as the tools to attract and engage young adolescents, according to founder Kama Cannon. Participants not only earn beginner scuba diving certifications such as Open Water Diver and Advanced Diver, but also Dive Master and Scientific Research Diver certifications.

