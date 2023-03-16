After welcoming millions of passengers since 2008, the “Happy Family” is taking a vacation from Key West International Airport.
Ironically, they chose to drive.
After welcoming millions of passengers since 2008, the “Happy Family” is taking a vacation from Key West International Airport.
Ironically, they chose to drive.
The iconic J. Seward Johnson sculpture, rescued from the Southernmost Point by former Director of Airports Peter Horton in 2008, is headed up I-95 for some much-needed restoration.
The joke among airport workers was that Key West is so expensive, even the statues move away.
But don’t fret. They’ll return in time for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Concourse A construction in early 2025.
“We’ve received many comments on their journey as they head to New York,” said Richard Strickland, Executive Director of Airports for Monroe County. “The family members are in need of a vacation after standing in the sun and welcoming travelers at the airport since taking up residency on the roof around 2008.”
Twitter and Facebook were flooded with images of the iconic sculpture heading north on a flatbed trailer.
While in the Empire State, the family will enjoy some rest and restoration. But after that, it is back to work for them.
“They are a part of the overall plan,” Strickland said.
The group of seven is the work of Johnson, who was a part-time Key West resident best known for his larger-than-life cast bronzes of ordinary people engaged in day-to-day activities.
Heir to the Johnson & Johnson fortune, Johnson passed away in 2020. His work can be seen in public settings throughout the world and at Grounds for Sculpture, a 35-acre public sculpture garden and museum he established in New Jersey to feature the work of leading American and international sculptors.
Nearly a dozen life-sized bronze sculptures from Johnson’s series, “Celebrating the Familiar” and “Beyond the Frame” are on exhibition at the Custom House Museum, located within Key West’s Old Town precinct. Several pieces can also be found at the Key West Lighthouse and Keeper’s Quarters Museum.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.