The Middle Keys are idyllic not only for balmy breezes and gin-clear water, but also as a confluence of the Mississippi and Atlantic flyways that funnel migratory birds to and from their wintering destinations. It’s the perfect location to track raptors.
In its 22nd year, Florida Keys Hawkwatch is already underway, having started Aug. 1. The annual event started earlier this year to initiate its “Kite Flight” program to focus on the swallow-tailed kite, a species that has steadily dwindled in numbers over recent years.
“We are starting Aug. 1 and running until November. We started early to focus on the swallow-tailed kite. They start migrating in the middle of July and our Hawkwatch usually starts later in September, so we miss the opportunity to study this species,” said Rafael Galvez, director of Florida Keys Hawkwatch.
“The swallow-tailed kite is an emblematic species. It’s on the logo for (the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission) and a lot of other agencies. This year, we have to raise additional funds because of the extra time we will be there to track this important species. Our researchers are all volunteers who are professional field technicians, and Hawkwatch provides them with lodging, which has exploded (in costs) since the pandemic in the Keys.”
Swallow-tailed kites are the largest kite in North America with a pure white head, neck, breast and belly that contrast with its black back, wings and tail. Its tail is distinctive and makes it easy to spot overhead in the sky with a fork 15 to 16 inches deep. It’s pattern easily makes it an eye-catching bird of prey.
“Once you see one, you will never forget,” said Hawkwatch technician Luis Gles, who has been volunteering since 2015. “Their feather colors depend on how the sun hits it. They are iridescent blue underneath.
“We only know these kites’ behavior from about 20 birds being tracked through the Avian Reasearh and Conservation Institute. That’s why it’s so important we track them this year. The resilience of their flight is amazing. These birds can fly up to five days. They spend time waiting for the perfect wind to make their migration to winter in Brazil. They go straight over the Gulf of Mexico.”
The swallow-tailed kite has a southeastern distribution in the U.S. The bulk of its breeding territory is in Florida and they tend to winter in Mato Grosso, Brazil.
Swallow-tailed kites were once found throughout the Greater Mississippi Valley but have largely disappeared due to habitat loss from development and eggshell-thinning caused by DDT, a powerful insecticide used widely in the 1940s and ‘50s to control mosquito populations.
“There are hundreds of migration sites in the U.S., but in the southeast, we are the only one. This species of concern is imperiled, and little is known about this species,” said Galvez. “This Curry Hammock [State Park] is the perfect strategic location to identify its migration and starting earlier gives us high hopes. We are confident we are going to see a lot more kites this time around.”
Local birdwatchers are invited to join the Hawkwatch.
“We start before sunrise in Long Key State Park. We look for small warblers, tanagers, orioles. A lot of smaller birds migrate at night, and they lose altitude as the sun comes up. We look for all birds that migrate but have a focus on raptors. Then at 9 a.m. we start tracking raptors at Curry Hammock State Park,” Gles said.
Gles, an economist by profession, finds birds and nature resourceful.
“I do this for the love of raptors and their migration and to help the birding community,” he said. “When I met birds, I was already set in my career and now they’ve become my love.”
The Florida Keys Hawkwatch will continue until the end of November with peak migrations occurring around mid-October.
“We encourage people to come mid-October, when there are hundreds of birds,” Galvez said. “Curry Hammock is known for peregrine falcons, which were almost extinct after World War II due to insecticides here and in Europe. It’s a cosmopolitan species. It’s the fastest animal on Earth. It’s stooping flight is well over 200 miles per hour, propelled entirely by its own power. Falcons are raptors but act more like parrots. They’re extremely intrepid, smart and elusive. In the old days, they were seen migrating from Northern Canada to South America. Our project was initiated to understand peregrine falcons and to foster their conservation.”
On Oct. 10, 2015, Hawkwatch recorded 1,506 peregrine falcons.
“If you visit on a peak day of migration, say Oct. 10, you will stand there and patiently wait and are guaranteed to see a peregrine falcon. They’re all heading south. They’re all going to South America or the islands. One single bird will go at a time. They will go on solitary migration and return,” Galvez said.
There’s an art to raptor counting and it requires skill.
Last year alone, nearly 22,000 raptors were counted at the Florida Keys Hawkwatch, including 4,103 broad-winged hawks, 3,792 peregrine falcons, 2,710 osprey and 2,643 American kestrels.
At peak flights, there can be hundreds of birds en route or “kettling.” Raptors and other soaring bird species search for hot columns of rising air known as thermals. When they find a thermal, they will soar in tight circles in this column of air and ride it until they reach the top of the lift to set their wings and glide until they find another.
In migration, when there are many of these birds stacked up and spiraling together on a single narrow column, it is referred to as a “kettle” due to the action being similar to a boiling pot or kettle of water.
“The moral of the story is that we monitor these raptors because they tell the story of our planet and ultimately reveal the quality of our human life. Any adverse effects will ultimately be felt to us as humans, and well no one wants to see extinction,” Galvez said.
To join Hawkwatch or for more information, visit floridakeyshawkwatch.com or find them on Facebook under Florida Keys Hawkwatch.