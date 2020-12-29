Attorneys will go before a judge today (Tuesday) to make their cases about a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in the city of Key West starting Thursday night and running nightly through Sunday.
Judge Lawrence King will hold a virtual hearing at 10 a.m. today and will most likely rule on the city’s proposed curfew, as New Year’s Eve is Thursday.
Last week, Key West resident Andrew Day filed for a restraining order and other injunctive relief in federal court against the city of Key West, Mayor Teri Johnston and City Manager Greg Veliz. As mayor, Johnston instituted a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew from Thursday, Dec. 31, to Sunday, Jan. 3, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The curfew directs all non-essential businesses to close and prohibits people from gathering on any street or sidewalk, with exceptions for first responders, healthcare personnel, utility workers, and the like.
“Emergency Directive 2020-20 violates the Plaintiff’s fundamental First Amendment constitutional rights of freedom of speech and the right to peaceful assembly,” the lawsuit stated. “The Plaintiff respectfully requests that this matter be heard on an expedited basis so that in the event the requested relief is granted, the Plaintiff’s rights will not be irreparably harmed.
“The Plaintiff has a basic, natural right to express himself and to speak with friends, associates and others in legally accessible public spaces and forums,” the lawsuit continued. The Plaintiff has the right to travel, meet, and converse with those people for any lawful purpose or activity at any time of the day or night at his choosing.”
Day’s attorney, William Athas, has amended Day’s complaint to include a ruling last week by a federal judge that struck down a curfew on the sale of alcohol in Broward County.
Athas acknowledged that the Broward case does not have “the same set of facts,” but the case is relevant, he said.
U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal, of the Southern District of Florida, ruled against Broward County’s order prohibiting the sale or alcohol between midnight and 5 a.m., saying violates the governor’s order. The ruling came after nine businesses sued Broward County.
The judge specifically cited Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order in September that removed all restrictions on bars and restaurants as the state moved to Phase 3 of the coronavirus recovery.
Singhal called Broward County’s curfew on bars and restaurants “speculative and arbitrary.”
The Key West Chamber of Commerce has not taken an official position on the city’s curfew, but two of the group’s board members sat on the committee making recommendations on the curfew and supported a 1 a.m. curfew, chamber Executive Vice President Scott Atwell said.
“This would be a win-win for everyone,” Atwell said. “This splits it right down the middle (between 10 a.m. and the 4 a.m. closing time for many bars). It’s a big deal. This is the livelihoods of many of our working people.”
Chamber data shows that hotels are only operating at 80% occupancy during this holiday year, a time Atwell argued they would normally be at 100%, he said.
“This is having an impact,” Atwell said.