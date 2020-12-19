Needs abound throughout the Florida Keys as the COVID-19 pandemic rages, and as a county with fewer resources than neighboring regions, local support is crucial to helping those who would continue to struggle otherwise.
The Key West Recovers initiative is taking a proactive role to raise awareness about services available to the community amidst the pandemic. Many services like food and mental health support are essential, but utility support is very near and dear to all of us, since keeping the lights on, the air conditioning running and the water flowing are so essential.
Local utility companies, as well as numerous non-profits, have collaborated to assist residents appreciably into 2021.
Keys Energy Services was perhaps the first to proactively step forward to assist customers with their energy bills by creating a Deferred Payment Plan that allows customers with a COVID-19 hardship to repay their balance interest-free over 12 months. Customers on an active payment plan in good standing avoid late charges from being assessed on plan balances and would not be subject to nonpayment disconnections.
KEYS made this significant move when the pandemic hit, as their Utility Board approved the allocation of $100,000 to the fund that would assist people with their electric bills. This week the Board extended the assistance programs.
In addition, KEYS applied a 10% decrease on all energy bills from May to July. That was reduced to a 5% decrease in August. The rate relief sunsetted on Aug. 31.
KEYS was able to implement the rate relief by deferring non-urgent capital projects and implementing system-wide austerity measures, according to officials. For example, an average KEYS’ customer consuming 1,000 kwh of electricity during the months of May to July saw an energy bill for $116.67. Without this rate relief the same consumption would have resulted in a bill of $129.63.
“Payment plans were something KEYS had never made available before but it’s clearly helping people pay their bills,” said Keys Energy General Manager and CEO Lynne Tejeda. She and the staff at KEYS urge customers looking for ways to conserve energy and further lower their energy bills on an ongoing basis to log on to KeysEnergy.com and click on the Growing Greener Every Day icon for energy-saving tips.
OFFERING ASSISTANCE
Another assistance program was one offered by Monroe County Social Services and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) they administer. This program is open to income-qualified families and individuals who need help paying their utility bills. LIHEAP can pay a past due amount up to $750, depending on funding availability. This assistance is offered to individuals who qualify based on their household income and size to help with their financial hardship. LIHEAP qualifications were relaxed and a previous denial may not mean denial during the COVID-19 crisis.
The $100,000 KEYS grant was funneled through the Florida Keys Outreach Coalition for customers who do not qualify for LIHEAP assistance, creating a Residential Customer Assistance Program. The CAP helps ensure customers experiencing hardships due to COVID-19 can get immediate energy bill assistance. The FKOC is administering the program on KEYS behalf.
Customers seeking information about KEYS’ CAP should contact the FKOC at 305-295-7741 to see if they qualify for assistance. The CAP was set to sunset on Dec. 31, but the Utility Board extended the program through June 30, 2021, during their final Utility Board meeting of the year on Dec. 16, 2020. To access the LIHEAP application packet, customers should visit https://www.keysenergy.com/payment-options/ and click on the ‘COVID-19 Hardship’ tab.
The LIHEAP helps keep families safe and healthy by assisting with energy costs, but does not provide direct grants to individuals. If you receive a message offering you a LIHEAP grant or requesting a fee, contact the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Fraud Hotline at 1-800-447-8477.
The Monroe County website for LIHEAP is https://www.acf.hhs.gov/ocs/programs/liheap.
The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority has also stepped forward for the community to assist their customers during these challenging times. At the beginning of April, FKAA suspended all disconnections in order to help those immediately effected by the pandemic and reinstated disconnections in August. Working together with Monroe County, FKAA has offered CARES Act relief funds, which were allocated to help individuals and businesses adversely affected by COVID-19 with utility payments. Extended payment arrangements and all late fee penalties have been suspended and remain in place.
Danielle Mendez, FKAA Customer Service Area Manager for the Lower Keys, encourages customers continuing to face financial difficulty due to the COVID-19 pandemic to contact the FKAA Customer Service Department at 305-296-2454 to review available options.
NON-PROFIT SUPPORT
Stephanie Kaple, Executive Director at FKOC, is pleased that KEYS approved an extension of the KEYS Energy funds. “FKOC applauds Keys Energy for setting up this fund and being one of the first utility companies in our community to offer help to their customers. During these times, helping neighbors is more critical than ever, and that is what this program does,” said Kaple.
To apply, applicants should go to http://www.KeysHelp.org. The application process both qualifies and collects all of the documentation that is needed to approve an applicant swiftly. Also, an important factor in the application process is first being denied LIHEAP assistance. That is required by Keys Energy and must be documented.
Susan Vandeputte, the Administrative Assistant for the Salvation Army of the Florida Keys, still has $4,000 to assist residents with delinquent utility bills and believes she will be able to access another $8,000 per quarter in 2021 for future utility assistance. This money has been made available to the Salvation Army through a grant from the Williams Fund. She expects she will also have rental assistance available sometime in mid-2021.
So far, the Salvation Army has distributed $5,000, in addition to their traditional holiday drive for toys and donations. More than 1,000 Christmas toys for needy Keys children has already been collected.
Vandeputte explained that the process is simple. “A cashier at one of our three Keys stores collects an applicant’s copy of their lease, utility bill and driver’s license, plus proof of income, makes sure all the documents have the same address and submits the funding to corporate. The Salvation Army pays the delinquent bill directly to the utility company.
“Unfortunately, this opportunity is relatively unknown among Keys residents,” she said. Vandeputte appreciates the support Key West Recovers is providing to get the word out about programs such as hers. “The money’s here so it can help people. It’s a shame more people haven’t heard about this opportunity,” she concluded.
The Salvation Army encourages those in need to pick up an application from a cashier at one of their three Keys stores. They suggest not waiting until service is about to be disconnected before applying. As soon as you know you have a need, come forward. For information, call 305-294-5611.
One funding resource that has clearly not received much attention so far is available through the Monroe County Continuum of Care, the lead agency for the coordination and planning of homeless services in the Florida Keys. Cornerstone Resource Alliance, which took over for SHAL earlier this year in terms of providing shelter and supportive case management services for those with housing needs, is also in the equation.
Mark Lenkner, CoC’s Executive Director, outlined that they have secured $250,000 in federal funding through the Department of Children and Families, which they funnel to local non-profits like the FKOC and Catholic Charities. The available grant money is earmarked for rent and utilities and the application and documentation process are similar to what the Salvation Army requires.
Those seeking financial assistance should contact Catholic Charities at 305-292-9790 or the FKOC at 305-292-2744.
Richard Tamborrino is the former Editor and Publisher of The Key West Citizen and Florida Keys Free Press newspapers.