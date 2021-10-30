Crews from Charley Toppino & Sons distribute new sand along the shoreline at Higgs Beach. The project, which is slated for completion in mid-November, will provide better nesting areas for turtles and help deter erosion.
Photos by ROB O’NEAL/The Citizen
A truckload of sand, part of some 4000 cubic yards brought to Key West from the mainland, is delivered to Higgs Beach for dispersal on last week.
ROB O'NEAL/The Citizen
Fences line Higgs Beach as county workers prepare to begin a beach renourishment project.
Clarence S. Higgs Memorial Beach Park in Key West is undergoing about 570 feet of shoreline restoration work.
The project will renourish sand above and below the mean high water line, reestablish sea turtle nesting areas and prevent future shoreline erosion. The project, which started last week, is expected to take three to four weeks, according to Monroe County government spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.
The initial work will include installing turbidity barriers and blocking off the beach access area near the pier. Trucks carrying sand, which has been clean and tested, will be staged in the trolly parking area off White Street, Livengood said.
There are no full road closures expected from this project, but pedestrian, bicycle and vehicle travel along Atlantic Boulevard in the vicinity of the Reynolds Street intersection will be periodically interrupted so trucks can enter and exit the beach safely, Livengood said.
Monroe County is also monitoring construction activities along Betha Street to avoid conflicts with any road closures or detours associated with that project, Livengood said.
The plans and permits call for 3,956 cubic yards of sand to be delivered and spread along the beach area, according to Livengood.
Permits for sand above the mean high waterline have been periodically obtained for such work every year or two, Livengood said. This project will be the first permitted to place sand below mean high water line at Higgs Beach for at least 20 years or even longer, Livengood said.
The Monroe County Tourist Development Council, with funds entirely collected from visitor bed taxes, provided $1.4 million for engineering, environmental studies, permitting and construction, according to Livengood. The state provided $381,000 in funding for ongoing environmental monitoring.
“One important point to make is that by going through this process, the sand is documented and monitored,” said Cary Knight, director of project management for the county. “If an unfortunate erosion event happens in the future the permitting and repair process is simplified and expedited because we have an established baseline.”