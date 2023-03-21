Tavernier resident Jerry Wilkinson had the knowledge and charisma to perform re-enactments of early history-making personalities such as Henry Flagler, Zane Grey, Dr. Henry Perrine, William Matheson and John James Audubon, and anyone who saw Wilkinson act, often donning his top hat and long coat, was treated to living history presentations that were as educational as they were enjoyable.
Wilkinson’s passing on Friday, March 17, at 94 leaves a void of Florida Keys history keepers; yet, both he and Irving Eyster of the Matecumbe Historic Trust, who died in February 2014, left behind copious written documents, historic artifacts and videos to share the importance and appreciation of Keys history with the public.
Wilkinson left behind his image and voice through a documentary film that aired Dec. 3, 2021 at The College of the Florida Keys in Key Largo. He also wrote his own biography in 2005. Among his numerous legacies is his service as president of the Historical Preservation Society of the Upper Keys since about 1990. The society still gives free historic presentations at Upper Keys venues.
Born in 1928, Wilkinson journeyed to Key West in 1947 and joined the U.S.Air Force. After 23 years, he retired and moved to Key Largo. There, he met a long-time resident named Katharine “K” Wilkinson (no relation), who was president of the Upper Keys Historical Preservation Society. Jerry began driving her to the meetings. “Next thing I knew, I was the president of it. And I still am. I haven’t given it up,” Wilkinson said in the documentary film’s news release.
Wilkinson traveled extensively to research Keys history. It began, he said, when he was invited by David Whitney, founder of the Florida Keys Free Press (originally the Islamorada Free Press) in 1987, to write an article about the former Planter community, where K Wilkinson first lived in 1934. When Jerry went to research the article, he was unable to find much historical information at the Upper Keys libraries, so he was forced to drive to Key West and photocopy articles to bring back up.”
Through his commitment, Wilkinson amassed at least 7,500 historical photos of the Keys, along with documents and news clippings. He donated his collection to the Florida Keys History and Discovery Center in Islamorada, which is accessible to the public.
Wilkinson’s autobiography said he was born Jerry Sparkman Wilkinson as a fourth-generation Floridian born and raised on a farm in Winston, just west of Lakeland. “His maternal great-great-grandfather, Bethel Hankins moved to Madison, bringing his slaves as part of the family from South Carolina in 1852. His paternal family, Joseph Andrew Wilkinson, moved to Hypoluxo, also in the middle 1800s.”
Wilkinson’s father passed away when Jerry was just 16. He quit high school and moved to Jacksonville, where he worked as a welder and then “operated a portable roller-skating rink, moving it to many towns throughout Florida,” he wrote. “[I] moved to Key West after the second hurricane of 1947, [and] joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in April 1948,” which became the Air Force. He worked in various positions with the Air Force for 24 years.
“Upon retirement, [I] operated several automatic full-service car washes in the Miami area until the primary property was taken for the construction of the South Miami metro rail station [through eminent domain in 1978]. [I] met and married Mary Lou Pierce of Coral Gables while in Miami.”
In 1988, the couple purchased a 1958 oceanside fixer-upper house next to Harry Harris Park in Tavernier. “Living in the outskirts of the old Key Largo 1880 community of Planter, he became involved in trying to preserve a portion of the community from demolition and new construction. During this time, he collected and summarized Keys history for various newspapers and magazines in the Florida Keys and served as president of the Historical Preservation Society of the Upper Keys.”
In 1999, Wilkinson produced the web site http://www.keyshistory.org. Through documentaries, the website, books and his historical collection in the Florida Keys History and Discovery Center, Wilkinson forever will live on.