Jerry Wilkinson, right, and his wife, Mary Lou, portray Dr. Henry Perrine and his wife, Hester, at an Indian Key Festival in Islamorada in April 2022.

 Photo by Jill Zima Borski

Tavernier resident Jerry Wilkinson had the knowledge and charisma to perform re-enactments of early history-making personalities such as Henry Flagler, Zane Grey, Dr. Henry Perrine, William Matheson and John James Audubon, and anyone who saw Wilkinson act, often donning his top hat and long coat, was treated to living history presentations that were as educational as they were enjoyable.

Wilkinson’s passing on Friday, March 17, at 94 leaves a void of Florida Keys history keepers; yet, both he and Irving Eyster of the Matecumbe Historic Trust, who died in February 2014, left behind copious written documents, historic artifacts and videos to share the importance and appreciation of Keys history with the public.