A summer internship program hosted by the Florida Keys History and Discovery Foundation to catalog and digitize local artifacts is well underway. The varied collection housed at the Jerry Wilkinson Research Library in Islamorada will soon be offered online through the museum’s website.
There are 14 students working in two classes for four weeks each at the center to document historic postcards, paintings, artifacts, photographs, ordnance, books, periodicals, bones, shards and more.
“This is so exciting for us, as we have been collecting documents, photographs, artifacts, and memorabilia for years, and now we will be able to share these with the public, as the collection will be housed in the cloud and available through our website. It may take years to catalog all the newspapers and collection, but with the assistance of these graduates, we will make considerable progress,” said Bonnie Barnes, executive director.
“The best part is, the public will be able to assist with identification of friends and family as they view the online images, making the collection even more valuable to our community.”
The students represent universities from across the country: University of South Florida; St. John Fisher College, New York; Savannah College of Art and Design; University of Kentucky; Cairo University; University of Florida; Southeast Missouri State University; Brigham Young University; California State University-Sacramento; University of Mississippi; University of North Florida; and Troy University. A local group has provided housing for the two, four-week sessions in their dedicated employee housing apartments.
Curator Megan Scallan, who joined the museum earlier this year, has tasked herself with bringing the museum into the digital age.
“I recruited interns through a few ways,” she said. “I started by personal emailing every public history graduate program as well as history graduate programs with museum studies courses/certificates in the United States. I reached many of my colleagues who teach at colleges/universities across the country asking them to share the information on the internship program with their students. I also posted the internship opportunity on social media, focusing on museum, archival and library as well as history graduate programs pages. We received a lot of national and international attention on museum collections management pages.”
The outreach resulted in dozens of inquiries and applications.
“Each of the selected 14 students was handpicked for their experience, passion for the field and interests in digital history,” Scallan said. “I am over the moon with each and every one of them. They each bring their own skill sets and strengths whether that is photography, cataloging, rehousing collections, digitalizing documents, and identifying bits and pieces of our archaeological collections. I am so proud of this first round of interns and the work we’ve been able to achieve in two weeks.”
Loads of artifacts are already available to view online.
Florida Keys History and Discovery Center is a museum that preserves and shares the history of the Upper Keys community and explores the unique ecology of the region. The museum is located at 82100 Overseas Highway on the property of the Islander Resort and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
For general or volunteer information, call 305-922-2237 or visit http://www.keysdiscovery.com.