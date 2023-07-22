2023.07.22 hogs breath sold

Singer-songwriter Kenny Chesney is among the many famous faces to take the stage at the Hog’s Breath Saloon. The famed watering hole is rumored to have sold.

 ROB O’NEAL/Keys Citizen

One of Key West’s most iconic watering holes has reportedly been sold to the largest timeshare operator in the world.

According to sources close to the bar, Hog’s Breath Saloon was purchased by Orlando-based timeshare giant Westgate Resorts.

