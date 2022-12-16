Because of the threat of inclement weather, the Friday, Dec. 16, ceremony in honor of those who have died homeless in Monroe County over the past year is being moved from the Key West City Cemetery.
The memorial will be held at the Peace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2610 Flagler Ave., at 3 p.m., according to a news release from city spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
The Florida Keys Outreach Coalition will coordinate the ceremony in honor of those who have died in Monroe County. According to FKOC Executive Director Jeanette McLernon, the remains of those who died homeless this past year will be interred in the FKOC vault in the cemetery.
Key West Mayor Teri Johnston and the City Commission proclaimed Wednesday, Dec. 21, National Homeless Persons Memorial Day during the city’s December meeting.
“The spirit of the holiday season of goodwill toward all provides an opportunity for the affirmation and renewal regarding our commitment to end homelessness,” reads the proclamation.
For the past 24 years, the community has gathered to remember those men, women and children who have died homeless in Monroe County with this proclamation, joining the nation in setting aside the longest night of the year to memorialize those people who have died homeless.