The parents of a 21-year-old Key West man who was shot and killed last month outside a Key West bar have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against shooter Lloyd Preston Brewer III, who also faces second-degree murder and weapons charges in their son’s death.
The lawsuit, filed in Monroe County court on March 22, on behalf of Garrett’s father John Hughes and mother Lesley Touzalin also names Brewer and his family’s trust as the owners of the property where the shooting took place, behind Conch Town Liquor and Lounge. Both Brewer and Hughes had been patronizing the bar prior to the shooting.
The attorneys called Brewer “a known, habitual drunkard” with “a history of violence and weapons possession,” they said in a prepared statement by the law firm of Grossman, Roth, Yaffa and Cohen.
Video surveillance obtained by the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office showed Brewer, who was drunk, getting out of his car to confront Garrett, who was shirtless and unarmed, the attorneys wrote in a statement to the Keys Citizen.
Hughes was a beloved local athlete. He played football and lacrosse and participated in track and field at Key West High School. He also had an intense love of fishing and the water. A scholarship fund has been proposed in Garrett Hughes name and there will be a Garrett Hughes Benefit Concert held at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater on Saturday, April 8.
The lawsuit does not state an exact amount of money, but states “the Hughes estate has in the past suffered and will in the future continue to suffer the following damages: medical or funeral expenses, or both, which have been incurred due to the decedent’s death that have become a charge against his estate or that were paid by or on behalf of the decedent,” and include “loss of earnings of the deceased from the date of injury to the date of death, less lost support of survivors excluding contributions in kind, with interest, and loss of prospective net accumulations of the Hughes estate.”
Attorneys will be back in court Thursday, April 6, for a hearing on Brewer’s attorneys’ motion to compel to produce evidence, Brewer’s attorney Chris Mancini said Monday. The evidence is needed for a bail hearing currently scheduled for April 14, Mancini said. Brewer is currently being held without bail.
Mancini deferred comment regarding the civil lawsuit to Key West attorney Donald Yates, who has represented Brewer in previous civil and criminal matters. Yates told the Keys Citizen on Monday that he was not aware of the lawsuit, had not reviewed it and declined to comment about it.
Brewer called 911 in the early morning hours of Feb. 13 to report that he had shot Hughes. Brewer, whose family owns the building, confronted Hughes, who was urinating in the parking lot the morning after the Super Bowl.
Brewer has been charged with second-degree murder, but prosecutors plan to hold a grand jury hearing to determine if the charges will be increased to first-degree murder, Prosecutor Joseph Mansfield said. Mansfield has seen the surveillance videos and said there is nothing to support a claim of self-defense.
“I listened to and watched the body-worn videos,” Mansfield has told the Keys Citizen. “Brewer does not allege Hughes was threatening him. This was just a completely senseless killing. I have seen nothing in the evidence so far that would justify his shooting of an unarmed man.”
Prosecutors are still awaiting toxicology reports to determine if Brewer was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the shooting.
Brewer has had several previous brushes with the law, including assault with a deadly weapon and, most recently, a domestic violence charge. He was arrested two years ago after he reportedly punched his girlfriend in the face after he had been drinking at the Stock Island Yacht Club, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office report.
Brewer was charged with battery causing great bodily harm. He agreed to enter a pretrial intervention program in April 2021 with 12 months of supervised release, not use “intoxicants to excess” and undergo random drug and alcohol screening, attend anger management classes and undergo and substance abuse evaluation, according to the court file in the case.
In exchange for successfully completing the terms of the pretrial agreement, the State Attorney’s Office agreed to not prosecute the case.
Deputies were called to Brewer’s home, and upon entering, saw his girlfriend’s “lips appeared to have an injury,” the arrest report stated. The couple was having a “verbal disagreement” while they were driving home from the Stock Island Yacht Club and the “suspect (Brewer) subsequently punched her in the face with a closed fist,” the report stated.
Brewer received four years of probation after being arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Panama City, Florida, in 1985, according to court records. He also received 12 months of probation after being arrested on DUI charge in Lumpkin, Georgia, in 1996, court records state.