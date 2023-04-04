garrett hughes

A scholarship fund has been created to honor 21-year-old Garrett Hughes.

 Photo provided

The parents of a 21-year-old Key West man who was shot and killed last month outside a Key West bar have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against shooter Lloyd Preston Brewer III, who also faces second-degree murder and weapons charges in their son’s death.

The lawsuit, filed in Monroe County court on March 22, on behalf of Garrett’s father John Hughes and mother Lesley Touzalin also names Brewer and his family’s trust as the owners of the property where the shooting took place, behind Conch Town Liquor and Lounge. Both Brewer and Hughes had been patronizing the bar prior to the shooting.

