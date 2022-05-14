Marine debris likely led to the stranding of an adult sperm whale that beached itself and died off the Lower Florida Keys on Tuesday.
The 47-foot male sperm whale “had a mass of intertwined line, pieces of net and plastic bags in its stomach,” according to a statement released by the NOAA Fisheries Service.
“This debris likely did not allow the whale to eat properly, leading to its stranding,” the Fisheries Service said.
The whale did have other ailments such as issues with its kidneys, but there “was a significant amount of debris” in its stomach,” NOAA Southeast Regional Marine Mammal Stranding Coordinator Blair Mase said.
The whale was “extremely thin,” Mase said.
“We can’t say for sure until we get all the analysis back,” Mase said. “It (the debris) likely contributed to the stranding.”
The whale’s death serves as an example of human’s impact on the world’s oceans, both locally and globally.
“It’s (marine debris) a huge problem,” said Mil McCleary, executive director of Key West-based Reef Relief. “We did a cigarette butt cleanup a few weeks ago and in like two hours picked up over 41,000. Plastics are forever. And they break down into macro- and micro-plastics. On most bridges in the Keys, there are places to dispose of monofilament line. If you’re fishing offshore, you gotta be responsible. I’ve been a fisherman all my life. Still fishing tournaments in Florida. Most anglers are aware enough and care enough to be good stewards, but not all,” McCleary said.
There are numerous resources to educate boaters. Reef Relief’s Coral Reefs brochure is free to download and print at http://www.reefrelief.org, and the organization has an education center at 631 Greene St. in Key West.
Lower Keys guide Capt. Will Benson, who also serves on the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, has gone five years without plastic bottles on his boat and on his charters and also recommends getting involved in local beach and nearshore cleanups and water quality projects.
“We all have lost line or fishing gear,” Benson said. “We all need to be thinking more about this. We all need to work harder. We are all guilty. It’s all of us,” Benson said.
Since 2018, the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary’s Goal: Clean Seas initiative has paid Florida Keys dive shops to conduct cleanup events, resulting in the removal of more than 36,000 pounds of marine debris, Sanctuary Superintendent Sarah Fangman said.
“We support these cleanup dives because we know the problem of marine debris is persistent,” Fangman said. “In some cases, as soon as we clean a site, it’s almost time to go back again. The death of this sperm whale is a good reminder of the obligation we have to secure everything we place in the ocean. If you take it with you on the water, make sure you bring it back.”
“This is what happens when we fail to keep derelict fishing gear and plastics of every other kind out of the ocean,” added Chris Bergh, Sanctuary Advisory Council member and Florida field program director for The Nature Conservancy.
The fishing line and netting was found in the adult sperm whale after it was taken to Robbie’s Marina on Stock Island. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, NOAA Fisheries and the Key Largo-based Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Responder group conducted Mase said.
The previous week, a juvenile sperm whale that was separated from his mother died off the Upper Keys after making it to shore. On Tuesday, May 3, FWC officers forwarded a call about a sperm whale grounded north of Mud Key at 10 a.m. to the Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Responder organization, a federally licensed group of volunteers that specialize in marine mammal responses, according to Art Cooper, who oversees the Key Largo-based group.
The two strandings are not related, according to Mase.
The whale was spotted swimming alone off Key Largo, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were notified and were tracking the marine mammal. DPMMR also notified and quickly responded to the young whale in distress, Cooper said.
The whale was in the shallows and heading toward shore when the volunteers started tracking it. The whale attracted the interest of two tiger sharks, Cooper said. By law, the volunteers can’t handle a marine mammal until it makes it to shore, Cooper said.
The young whale had an injury to its head and its swimming was “labored,” Cooper said.
The whale “organically expired” shortly after reaching shore, Cooper said.
DPMMR performed a necropsy on the whale and sent the samples from the procedure to a NOAA Fisheries lab in the Miami area the next day, Cooper said.
The whale calf, which still had its umbilical cord attached, had “acute malnutrition,” Mase said.